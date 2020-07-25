ROCHESTER — Health officials are urging area residents to sign up for a regional COVID-19 symptom tracker.
Initial results from the tracker — known as “ROC COVID” — were revealed Thursday by Rochester-based Common Ground Health, formerly known as the Finger Lakes Health Systems Agency. The project covers 13 counties including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
The news, at least for now, is good. For the past month, symptom reports have remained at 1 percent of the area population — down from 2 percent in early May when the project launched.
ROC COVID is “a watchtower for coronavirus,” said Wade Norwood, chief executive officer of Common Ground Health, the region’s health research and planning organization.
“If you see smoke, you don’t wait until the forest is in flames to call for help,” he said. “When we see symptoms, the goal is to direct public health resources such as testing and education to neighborhoods at risk before the virus spreads.”
Joining Common Ground Health in the ROC COVID collaboration are local governments, UR Medicine (which includes Thompson Health in Canandaigua) and Rochester Regional Health, which includes Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
As of Thursday, more than 930,000 daily screens were submitted over two months. Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, said it’s easy for area residents to take part.
“We do encourage people to use it,” she said. “I do it daily myself.”
The symptom rate is based on answers to a daily ROC COVID text or email asking if participants are experiencing a fever, a cough, chills or other coronavirus symptoms. To date more than 23,800 residents have signed up for the daily screening tool, which aims to detect COVID-19 hotspots before the virus spreads.
If current participation holds, officials hope to log the millionth screen by Tuesday.
The low level of reported symptoms indicates that residents are doing all the right things in the region, according to public health officials. People are wearing masks, continuing to physically distance and washing hands frequently.
“We are still learning a lot about this pandemic. The more data we collect, the better we will understand how to prevent the spread of the virus in our region,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of public health for Monroe County.
Along with the symptom rates, public health officials rely on test results, hospitalizations, intensive care usage and other measures to monitor and respond to the virus. Those indicators are critical for ensuring adequate resources and contact tracing, but there is an inevitable lag between when a person starts to feel sick and when they get tested or end up in the hospital.
That’s where symptom tracking steps in. ROC COVID aims to detect a rise in COVID-19 cases sooner than is possible by testing alone.