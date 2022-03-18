NEWARK — All of the advance planning involved with the 29th Regional Spelling Bee is proving to be helpful in light of an unexpected development Friday morning.
First-year Bee Coordinator Addie Klaehn said a water main break forced the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Newark campus to close Friday. While crews continued to work on the problem into Friday afternoon, Bee organizers were forced to postpone the regional event until Sunday.
The Bee, which is co-sponsored by the Finger Lakes Times and Wayne-Finger Lakes Board of Cooperative Educational Services, will keep its 10 a.m. start time. It’s being held in the The Conference Center’s Diamond Room on the Newark campus.
Pronouncer Betsy Serapilio, judges Matt Ebeling, Anne Smith and Olga Richmond, Bee Coordinator Addie Klaehn, and a handful of other people will be allowed in the main room, along with one guest for each of the 32 spellers. There will be a minimum of 3 feet between each chair. All other family members and guests will be able to watch a Zoom feed in the Orchard Café down the hall.
Thirty-two spellers from 16 of W-FL BOCES’ member schools are represented.
The victorious speller advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 31 to June 2. It returns to the Washington, D.C., area this year after being staged in Orlando, Fla., in 2021 and being canceled in 2020.