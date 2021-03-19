NEWARK — The Wayne-Finger Lakes region’s top spellers didn’t get a chance at potential national glory in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic took care of that, forcing the cancellation of the annual Scripps Regional Spelling Bee, for which The Finger Lakes Times is a major sponsor.
However, the regional competition is back for 2021, and with plenty of safeguards in place, notes Mary Harvey, enrichment coordinator at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and the event’s organizer.
2020 was to be her first year running the bee, which features the region’s top spellers in grades 4-8, and she realizes the eighth-graders who qualified for the regional competition were no doubt disappointed at being unable to compete in their last year of eligibility.
The event makes its return on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Conference Center, 131 Drumlin Court in Newark.
The spelling bee traditionally has been held on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, but for safety and logistical reasons, it was moved to the Conference Center’s Diamond Room, Harvey explained.
“We needed space that could allow for 50 people (the maximum gathering allowed by the state under covid orders) comfortably with social distancing,” she said.
Harvey said many safety protocols have been put in place. Only one parent is allowed to attend, and parents will watch the live-streamed event from an adjacent room. Further, participants who are eliminated will immediately get their awards and can either leave the building or move to a room with their parents. Everyone must fill out a COVID-19 screening form.
When the bee is down to its final 14 contestants, the parents of those finalists can move into the Diamond Room to watch. The general public is not allowed to attend.
“We’re just trying to be mindful and not overflow,” Harvey said, noting that the 50-person state limit moves to 100 two days after the event. “I’ve covered everything I can to keep everyone safe.”
Spelling bee contestants must keep their masks on until they go to the podium to spell their words, Harvey said.
She said the bee could have gone virtual this year, but with safety protocols in place, she’s confident of a successful competition.
“It took a lot more planning this year,” she said. “But to me, the option of virtual would not give them the experience of a real spelling bee. I want to give them the experience of what it would be like if they make it to the finals.”
The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, featuring the top spellers from across the U.S. and the globe, takes place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando on July 8. The 10 to 12 finalists will have earned the right to compete in the finals by advancing through three levels of virtual competition: the preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal segments. The finals will be broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2.
Harvey said participation is a bit lower this year because of logistical issues associated with the pandemic. She said 15 schools are participating, when typically 18 to 19 compete. Some schools opted out because they couldn’t arrange for virtual bees to determine who would represent them in the regional competition in Newark.
“They all will return next year,” she said.
Instead of 42 spellers of typical years, 28 are expected on Saturday.