ALBANY — Some of the region’s Republican lawmakers said they are frustrated with State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker’s testimony on Monday on nursing home deaths related to COVID-19.
Zucker testified that he has no estimate yet of how many New York nursing home patients died at hospitals from COVID-19.
Republicans and Democrats alike have criticized a since-rescinded March 25 state directive ordering long-term care facilities to admit new or returning patients recovering from COVID-19.
Following the reported deaths of some 6,400 nursing home residents since March — not including those who died at hospitals — Zucker came under intense questioning from skeptical lawmakers in the first public examination of the fatalities at the state-regulated facilities.
Although numerous states have been able to quantify their total number of nursing home deaths, Zucker said New York wants to make sure it is not “double counting” the fatalities, pointing out he will provide the data when he’s sure it is “absolutely accurate.”
Republicans from the region aren’t buying what Zucker presented and criticized him for being unprepared, including not having the March order with him.
“It’s incomprehensible that after Republicans called for an independent investigation, use of subpoena power and more to get answers for the people that the DOH commissioner would come without knowing basic facts about this crisis,” said State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, the ranking Republican on the Investigations Committee. “Commissioner Zucker acknowledged that he understood that the data on deaths of a nursing home resident with COVID transferred to a hospital where that resident ultimately died would be a significant topic of interest to the Legislature at today’s hearing, yet he came totally unprepared to address accurate nursing home death statistics despite having two weeks to prepare for his testimony.”
Zucker testified for nearly three hours, leaving the forum before some lawmakers had an opportunity to question him.
“It is unfortunate and completely unacceptable that the commissioner of health, who is responsible for what happens in our nursing homes and hospitals, chose to cut short his time before the Legislature during yesterday’s hearing,” said Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning. “This action prevented all of the members participating from asking important questions about the nursing home tragedy our state experienced. The goal of these hearings was to provide information and get answers so we can help ensure another tragedy like this never happens again.
“The commissioner’s decision not to stay and answer questions shows a troubling lack of transparency that just reinforces what so many members have been saying: We need a thorough, independent investigation, not an internal, self-investigation by the Department of Health or the attorney general. We must provide answers to the family members who tragically lost loved ones.”
Added state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons: “Today’s hearing exposed the harsh reality that Commissioner Zucker and Gov. Cuomo were completely unprepared to handle, and subsequently explain, nursing home policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. What happened today was a disservice to the families of the thousands of individuals who tragically lost their lives while under New York state’s care. I am deeply saddened and disturbed by today’s proceedings and will continue to press for the answers New Yorkers were robbed of today.”
Cuomo has contended numerous times that criticism of his administration’s management of the pandemic at the homes and long-term care facilities is being whipped up by Republicans. But several Democrats were among those who scrutinized the Health Department’s handling of the public health disaster and suggested it needs major improvement.
Zucker relied heavily on a Health Department report, released last month, that suggested a key cause of the virus spread in nursing homes was workers bringing the contagion into the facilities.
The commissioner said 117 nursing homes out of more than 600 operating in New York have been approved to allow patient visits again. The state is only allowing the visits if a home has gone 28 straight days with no positive test results for either patients or staffers.
One of the main organizers of the hearing, Assemblyman Dick Gottfried, D-Manhattan, said long before the pandemic, New York nursing homes were dealing with staffing shortages, with the state failing to adequately fund regulatory enforcement programs.
Includes reporting from Joe Mahoney of CNHI newspapers.