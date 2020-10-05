The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers that the deadline to register to vote in this November’s election through the DMV is fast approaching.
Until Oct. 9, New Yorkers can apply in-person at the DMV when they complete a driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID transaction. They must have a reservation to visit a DMV office.
Those who already have a license, permit or non-driver ID can visit the DMV website to apply to register or update the information they have on file with their Board of Elections. Applications and/or changes to enrollment information must be submitted online no later than Oct. 9.
To apply by mail, applications must be postmarked no later than Oct. 9 and received by a Board of Elections no later than Oct. 14 to be eligible to vote in the general election. New Yorkers can also register in person at their local Board of Elections.
Those who were honorably discharged from the U.S. military or become a naturalized U.S. citizen after Oct. 9 can register in person at the Board of Elections until Oct. 24.
“We are pleased to give New Yorkers a convenient way to apply to register to vote through our online application service,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “It is important that New Yorkers participate in our democracy, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to register.”
New Yorkers can easily apply to register to vote, or change their enrollment information using the online voter registration application service on the DMV’s website. Almost 2.2 million people have applied to register to vote online since 2012. More than 900,000 were first-time voters.
To apply to register using the DMV website, customers must enter information from their New York driver license, permit, or non-driver ID, their date of birth, current zip code, last four digits of their Social Security Number, and their email address. The information provided is validated to ensure accuracy and security.
The DMV does not approve or deny voter registration applications. Upon completion, DMV sends the voter registration applications to the County Board of Elections for review and action. Once processed, the county will notify the applicants either that they are registered to vote or that additional information is needed to complete the application. Additionally, New Yorkers can use the New York State Board of Elections’ website to check their voter registration status.
To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:
• Be a United States citizen;
• Be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18);
• Be a resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election;
• Not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee pardoned or restored rights of citizenship);
• Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;
• Not claim the right to vote elsewhere.
Learn more about the process for registering to vote on the DMV website https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application.