CANANDAIGUA — Registration for a tire-recycling event for Ontario County residents begins Monday and ends May 12.
Advance registration is required. Space is limited, and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The free event will be 8-11 a.m. May 15 at the town of South Bristol Highway Department on Route 64.
A maximum of 10 tires per household will be permitted. Only car and light truck tires will be accepted, and all tires must be clean and free of debris. Neither tires mounted on rims will be accepted nor tires from commercial facilities will be accepted.
To register, contact the Ontario County Soil & Water Conservation District at (585) 396-1450.
The event is sponsored by the Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.