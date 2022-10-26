Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds to 30 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to Mexico Bay. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&