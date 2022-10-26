WATERLOO — Registration for the pediatric Covid-19 Moderna bivalent booster shot is now open for those ages 6-17.
The Seneca County Health Department is accepting registrations for a clinic that will be conducted from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in Suite 3 of the county Health Department offices at 2465 Bonadent Drive.
To be eligible for the booster shot, children must have completed the primary vaccine series, with at least two months elapsed since the last dose.
Verification of prior vaccination is required.
For more information and to register, call 315-539-1920.