FARMINGTON — Registration is underway for a free household hazardous waste collection day involving Ontario County residents.
The collection will happen from 7 a.m to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Farmington Highway Department. Registration for the event continues through Sept. 8.
For information on acceptable items and other recycling events, go to ontariocountyrecycles.org/150/events.
Materials not being accepted for disposal are latex paint, household electronics, automobile and truck tires, compressed gas cylinders, explosives or shock sensitive materials, ammunition, radioactive waste, pathological waste, infectious waste, medicines, PCBs, and Freon-containing devices.
Preregistration and proof of residency are required. Time slots are available every 15 minutes, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 2:45 p.m.
To register, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County at 585-394-3977, ext. 427.