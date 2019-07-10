WATERLOO — Seneca County residents can register to take their household hazardous waste for free, proper disposal from now until Aug. 2.
The 19th annual household hazardous waste collection day will be Saturday, Aug. 17 and people can take their waste to the Seneca County Highway Department, 2017 Prospect St., Romulus.
No commercial waste will be accepted. Individual households are limited to 10 gallons and 20 pounds of waste.
Examples of acceptable waste to take for disposal are:
• Pesticides, insecticides and herbicides;
• Car batteries;
• Oil-based paints and stains;
• Paint thinner;
• Resins and adhesives;
• Household cleaning products;
• Propane cylinders;
• Air conditioners and dehumidifiers;
• Fluorescent and compact light bulbs;
• Automotive fluids;
• Photo chemicals;
• Pool chemicals;
• Driveway sealer, sealants and solvents;
• Wood stripping liquid;
• Nail polish remover;
• Items containing mercury.
The event is made possible by the Seneca County Health and Highway departments, state Department of Environmental Conservation, Seneca Meadows, MXI Environmental Services and Empire Seneca Inc.
