WATERLOO — For more than 40 years, relations between the Cayuga Nation and Seneca County have been confrontational and hostile.
However, the two sides appear more willing to at least talk about improving their interactions.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, some past disagreements resurfaced, but there was a consensus to create a better relationship moving forward.
Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano told the board it should deal with federally recognized leader Clint Halftown and the five-member Cayuga Nation Council, not a rival group led by Chief Sachem Sam George.
“I’m working to get the information you requested last month to you, and I’m here to continue an open dialogue on a government to government basis,” Stagliano said.
She said the Nation, as a sovereign entity, has no obligation to pay local property taxes, a situation reaffirmed by the courts many times. “The Nation does not pay taxes on land it owns and what it wants to put into trust,” she reiterated.
Stagliano defended the validity of Nation leader Clint Halftown and the Council strongly, adding that the Nation wants to be a positive economic engine for the county, including tourism.
“Our interactions with you should be on a co-equal basis,” she said. “We would like to cooperate with the county, but will pave our own path and see if we can cooperate on a co-equal sovereign basis.”
Her remarks prompted questions from several board members — often-frustrating back-and-forth conversation.
At the suggestion of Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, it was agreed informally that Nation officials should meet with the board, as arranged by the Indian Affairs committee. That proposal prompted a statement related to one of the ongoing issues with the Nation: leadership. A member of a group opposed to Halftown and the Cayuga Nation Council spoke up.
Dylan John read a statement that said Halftown’s governance is not in accordance with Haudenosaunee tradition, despite Stagliano’s claim that the Haudenosaunee Six Nations Confederacy is “a part of history” and not binding on today’s tribal operations. John said the leaders should be chosen by clan mothers and chiefs, which is not the case with Halftown.
“A true leader needs to take responsibility for their actions and should lead by example for others,” John said. “Sharon Leroy, Clint Halftown’s mother, and Halftown continuously fail to recognize their mistake of not coming to consensus with the rest of the governing body, the chiefs and clan mothers. Instead, they chose to misuse their positions as secretary and federal representative, which gave them the power to speak government to government, and instead of using their positions correctly and involving the chiefs and clan mothers, they broke away from the governing body and made their own Council made up of members chosen by Halftown, not the people within the clan system, as was intended.”
Many supervisors said they want to talk to Halftown face to face.
During the course of the hour-long discussion, it was revealed that:
• The Nation plans to build and operate a gaming operation at Garden Street Extension and Route 89 in Seneca Falls.
• The Nation will convert its Cayuga Corners produce stand at Route 89 and East Bayard Street Extension in Seneca Falls into a cannabis dispensary.
• The Nation plans to develop a major cannabis-growing operation on a current Nation farm on Ovid Street, including large greenhouses.
• The former Deerhead Inn on Lower Lake Road, which the Nation purchased in 2020 and subsequently closed, will be converted to a meeting and office space.
• The Nation’s purchase of the former Skydancer gas station and smoke shop at 216 E. Bayard St. from the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma, and its continued operation, remains unresolved. Ferrara said the Nation applied for a special use permit, and the town planning and zoning boards have not completed their review and made a decision.
• The Nation said it is a sovereign entity that does not have to pay property taxes to the town or county. However, payment of school taxes continue to be an open question.