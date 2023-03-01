GENEVA — The American Cancer Society will launch its campaign for Relay for Life of the Finger Lakes at 6 p.m. March 16 at Winnek Post 396 of the American Legion, off Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca.
Those interested in learning more about Relay for Life are welcome to attend the kickoff event. The Finger Lakes event will include teams from Geneva, Canandaigua, Phelps, and Seneca County.
The Relay for Life walk is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. June 3 at Lakefront Park in Geneva.
Lisa’s Dawg House will be catering the kickoff event, and there will be door-prize drawings. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Cathy Thurston at cthurston@rochester.rr.com or 315-521-3305.
Officials say while is no sure way to prevent cancer, you can reduce your risk by eating right, staying active, not smoking, and getting screened for cancer. For more information, see cancer.org/healthy.
To find out more about the local Relay for Life, go to relayforlife.org/genevany, facebook.com/RFLFingerLakesNY, or acsevents.org.