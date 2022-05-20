GENEVA — Volunteers for the American Cancer Society will “Paint the Town Purple” in celebration of the upcoming Relay For Life event.
On May 21, Relay For Life volunteers will hang purple ribbons and posters at area businesses to encourage community members to form teams or join individually to participate in the Relay For Life of the Finger Lakes. This is the community’s opportunity to join the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraising event.
Additionally, businesses can show their support in the fight against cancer by decorating their windows in purple.
This year’s Relay will be held from 2-11 p.m. June 4 at the Geneva lakefront. The event brings together friends, families, businesses, hospitals, schools and faith-based groups — people from all walks of life to celebrate those who have had cancer, remember those we have lost and fight back against the disease.
Relay For Life events are walks held as individuals, and teams gather with the goal of keeping at least one team member on the track throughout the event. Some teams do their fundraising before the event, but some have creative fundraisers at the Relay.
There will be music and fun activities as well.
Those interested in participating or seeking more information should contact Cathy Thurston at (315) 521-3305, visit Relay For Life of The Finger Lakes NY at acsevents.org, or check out their Facebook page.