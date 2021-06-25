LYONS — For the past 15 months, a church on the corner of Broad and Queen streets in this Wayne County town has done its best to fulfill its mission and serve the needs of its people while keeping staff, volunteers, and the general public as safe as possible.
For example, the Lyons Community Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons did not close for a single day. Starting in March 2020, under the leadership of coordinator Sharon Lubitow, the pantry went from serving its clients emergency food via a makeshift 6-foot “food ramp,” to no-contact home deliveries, to in-person distanced pickups. During that time, 45,414 meals were served to 1,260 households.
Meanwhile, the church’s Thrift Shop volunteers sorted donations and shopped for clients until they could reopen.
While those missions were serving current food and clothing needs in the community, Scott Simmons was making plans for this year’s Victory Garden of Hope behind the church. Involving Master Gardeners from the area and Cornell Cooperative Extension, Simmons and those who are helping to build and tend have created a garden that is the envy of all who have seen it. Raised beds, trellises, and drip lines will help to produce the greatest yield in an environmentally friendly way.
Food Pantry clients have received garlic scapes, beet greens, and early-season broccoli.
The music ministry at First Presbyterian also adapted to the changing needs of the people. Prior to March 2020, the choir had offered weekly live Facebook Hymn Sings as part of Thursday-night choir rehearsals. For the last year, in an effort to help viewers through very challenging times, two weekly virtual sing-a-longs were live-streamed by church lay preacher Beth Whitbeck and the Rev. Cynthia Huling Hummel of Elmira, the church’s former pastor.
Church members and friends who were used to enjoying the sounds of the church’s 1928 Ernest & Son Pipe Organ were pleased when church musicians Phil Tippens and Camille Clark added live organ with flute “concerts” on Sunday mornings, following the virtual services. Amplified through a sound system in the church’s steeple, the organ music filled the neighborhood.
As church goers came back for Palm Sunday services, Martha Bailey offered socially distanced Sunday School to an overflow crowd of the church’s youth.
The First Presbyterian Church of Lyons will continue its in-person 10 a.m. Sunday worship services throughout the summer. At this time, face coverings are optional, although the unvaccinated are encouraged to mask. Additionally, all services are streamed at www.facebook.com/lyonspresbyterianny.
For more information or to donate to any of the church’s missions, call (315) 946-4723, email lyonspcwebmaster@gmail.com, or visit www.lyonspresbyterianny.org or www.facebook.com/lyonspresbyterianny.