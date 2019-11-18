INTERLAKEN — As a village trustee and the deputy mayor for the village of Interlaken, Tony Del Plato has had to deal with issues related to the water and sewer systems, the roads, and — this time of year — snow removal.
Recently, he had the chance to work on something a little more enjoyable — helping the village and its residents celebrate the life and work of local celebrity Rod Serling, whose family spent summers in the village on Cayuga Lake and who is buried in Interlaken’s Lakeview Cemetery.
“I’ve had fun putting this project together,” Del Plato said, at the beginning of an event Saturday in which Serling’s daughter, Anne, spoke about the writer — best known for “The Twilight Zone” television series — before a showing of two episodes of the classic program.
The celebration began last Thursday when Mayor Richard Richardson presented a proclamation honoring Serling and his ties to the Finger Lakes region to Anne Serling on behalf of her family. Del Plato noted the village board issued the proclamation in May, honoring the local celebrity as a goal of his since he was elected to the board.
Attending one of the three-days Serling Fest in Binghamton — Serling’s hometown — in October, Del Plato stated he was inspired to commemorate the writer in the village where he and his family spent their summers.
“The Serling family has a cottage here on Cayuga Lake and has maintained a residence on the lake in Interlaken,” Richardson said Saturday.
After a brief video highlighting Anne Serling’s book “As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling,” Serling said she decided to write the book to answer a question she often gets from people who know his work: “What was your dad really like?”
“Nothing like you’d imagine,” Serling told an audience that nearly filled the South Seneca Elementary School auditorium.
Serling proceeded to tell the audience how she knew the man behind “The Twilight Zone.” A World War II veteran, Serling was a husband and a father interested in his daughter’s writing, had a sense of humor, a great singing voice, and was passionate about civil rights and the human condition.
He was also a teacher, spending the last few years of his life as a professor at Ithaca College — inspiring many of his students to become writers.
“My father left behind countless friends that summer day in 1975,” Serling said — referring to the day when Rod Serling died of a heart attack and then recounting eulogies from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and screenwriter Dick Berg.
Before two “The Twilight Zone” episodes came a showing of a documentary on Rod Serling produced by Ithaca College. The documentary particularly noted that he wrote about “what we as human beings deal with,” with messages embedded in science-fiction storylines.
The first episode, “The Brain Center at Whipple’s,” depicted a factory owner who replaces all of his workers with machines. Despite warnings to place goodwill and compassion over efficiency and profit, he was replaced by a robot at the end.
“It is very relevant to the human condition today — what we as humanity face, not just in America but around the world,” Del Plato said.
The second episode, “Walking Distance,” showed a 36-year-old man returning to his hometown for the first time since his childhood, only to realize he has been transported to the past. He tries to warn his younger self to enjoy the moment he is in, while his father tells his older son to focus on the future instead of the past.
Serling said she chose it because it’s the “most autobiographical” episode of her father.
“It’s definitely what my father would have wanted to hear from his father,” Serling said, noting her grandfather died while Rod Serling was overseas during the war.
Following the episodes, a period for questions and comments followed as people shared their memories of Rod Serling — seeing him around Interlaken in the summer, learning from him at Ithaca College, or watching “The Twilight Zone.”
When Serling first visited her father’s gravestone, she found a written message on a piece of masking tape attached to an American flag: “He left friends.”
“No one would be more surprised than my dad that his legacy has survived because he didn’t think it would,” Serling said.