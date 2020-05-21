WATERLOO — The 58 men from this Seneca County community who died in the Civil War will be remembered Friday. A ceremony at the American Civil War Memorial is set to start at 7:30 p.m. The Memorial is at the corner of Washington and Locust streets.
The names of each soldier and his unit, place of death, and age will be read aloud. Those attending will be requested to wear a face mask and observe recommended social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 58 served in the victorious Union Army during the Civil War period of 1861-65.
The war dead honored are:
PRIVATES: Andrew Harmon, Edward Richards, Andrew Jackson Henion, Thomas Condon, John Martin, Richard Gregory, Christopher Pfluresten, John Malone, Patrick McDonald, Patrick Roach, Andrew Hermance, George Langdon, William Morrin, Thomas Murphy, Ezra Odell, Pierre Outrine, William Peasley, Peter Riley, Mark Roberts, George Roger, Irving Thompson Smith, Willard Stanton, Louis Witt, Truman Wooledge, Anson Coryel, William Henry Dey, William Edwards, James Keily, Frank Lammel, Joseph Lehman, John Leon, Jacob Mattell, Patrick Moran, Henry Parker, David Thomas, Enoch Townsend, Franklin Williams, Winfield Scott Dey, George Hill, John Kiley, Martin Lanphere, Albert Pierson, James Gardner Stevenson, and Charles Walters.
SERGEANTS: John Stuart, Tyler Snyder, Charles Farnsworth, James Martin, Vinton Story, Mark Pulver, and James Wyman Johnson.
BRIGADIER GENERAL: Edward Chapin.
CAPTAIN: Robert Brett.
CORPORALS: Samuel Pierce, Charles Wilson Albert Staley, and James Orman.
FIRST LIEUTENANT: Martin Stanton.
The ceremony also will honor all the women who served as spies, nurses, or in disguise with the men in combat — or in any other way — and recognize all grandmothers, mothers, sisters and daughters who shed tears for their lost soldier.
On May 5, 1866, Waterloo conducted a community-wide remembrance of the 58 local men who died in the Civil War. Druggist Henry Welles is credited with organizing a day to remember those who did not return home alive, enlisting Gen. John Murray and Gen. John Logan to advance the idea. The 58 fallen soldiers are the reason why Waterloo was named the Birthplace of Memorial Day by New York state and federal governments in 1966.
Local people formed a group in 2006 to establish a formal Civil War memorial, which was dedicated in September 2008; every year since, on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, the names of the 58 fallen are recited.