TYRE — The town Planning Board’s public hearing on a new Dunkin’ store will be conducted remotely.
Board chairman Robert Seem said today’s meeting related to the subdivision request, along with environmental and site plan reviews, will be closed to the public because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Public access to the hearing is possible by calling 1-872-240-3311 and using the access code 3TI-155-461. The call may include toll charges.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The Planning Board’s business meeting, which may include a vote on the application, will follow the hearing. Comments can be submitted by calling (315) 835-0206.
JFJ Holdings LLC is applying for approvals to construct a quick-service baked goods and coffee shop on less than an acre-sized parcel on Route 414, between Thruway Exit 41 and the proposed Seneca County Chamber of Commerce facility on the west side of the road.