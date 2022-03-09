GENEVA — A 1981 Hobart graduate who has worked on the front line in the fight against HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 will be the keynote speaker at Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ 2022 Commencement May 22.
The event also honors one of the Colleges’ most famous dropouts, as well as its record-setting women’s soccer coach.
Dr. Christopher Beyrer, a professor of medicine and director of public health and human rights at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is one of three set to receive honorary degrees at Commencement. The others are William Smith soccer coach Aliceann Wilber, who owns more victories than any other Division III women’s soccer coach, and singer, songwriter and musician Eric Andersen.
Beyrer is a past president of the International AIDS Society and a world-renowned epidemiologist.
“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Beyrer back to campus as our commencement speaker,” HWS President Joyce Jacobsen said. “As a leading expert on public health and human rights, he has unique insights on the effects of the pandemic, seen and unseen, and, during Hobart’s Bicentennial, he brings an important perspective as an educator, a Hobart alumnus and son of a Hobart alumnus. I’m very much looking forward to his address in May.”
Beyrer also serves as director of Johns Hopkins’ Training Program in HIV Epidemiology and Prevention Science and is associate director of both the Johns Hopkins Center for AIDS Research and the university’s Center for Global Health. He currently serves as senior scientific liaison to the COVID-19 Vaccine Prevention Network. He has been working on COVID-19 vaccine trials since 2020, according to HWS.
Aliceann Wilber
The only soccer coach William Smith has ever known, Aliceann Wilber built the Herons team from the ground up into one of the most successful and widely respected programs in the nation, HWS noted.
“Through more than 40 years of leadership, she has solidified her place among the legendary names of collegiate soccer coaches,” the Colleges said.
Including the 1988 and 2013 national championships, Wilber’s career record with the Herons stands at 612-140-60. She is the first woman in college soccer history to earn 600 career wins, and her 612 wins put her in first place on the NCAA Division III all-time list and second among coaches in all divisions of women’s soccer. Among her many accolades, Wilber has been named National Coach of the Year five times. She was inducted into the Heron Hall of Honor in 2002 and the United Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018.
In addition to her contributions on campus, Wilber is engaged with the Geneva and surrounding community in a variety of ways, including as a supporter of the arts and Geneva Youth Soccer, HWS said.
Eric Andersen
The summer after his first year at Hobart, Andersen headed to Boston to write songs and play music on the street and in coffee houses, HWS said. He was “discovered” quickly and invited to play high-profile festivals and concerts. He returned to Hobart for another academic year, but the following summer he left college for good, hitchhiking to San Francisco, where he fell in with the Beat poets and writers who famously congregated at the City Lights Bookstore. He later moved back east to become part of the emerging Greenwich Village cultural scene.
Andersen’s songs have been recorded and performed by artists, including Johnny Cash, The Grateful Dead, Linda Ronstadt, Judy Collins, Rick Nelson, Bob Dylan, Rick Danko, and Peter, Paul and Mary, among many others. “Thirsty Boots,” Andersen’s 1960s song about a civil rights worker returning home, has been covered by Dylan, Collins, and John Denver; Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez contributed harmony vocals on his albums. Other songs of his from that era, such as “Violets of Dawn” and “Blue River,” also became classics, HWS noted.