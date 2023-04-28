WASHINGTON — Projects in Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties are among 15 that Rep. Claudia Tenney has submitted to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration under the House Community Project Funding program.
According to Tenney’s office, the Community Project Funding process allows localities and non-profits to submit federal funding requests for high-priority community projects with strong local support in the 24th District.
Tenney said her office received 110 requests from various applicants across the 24th. She said each application for funding “was subjected to a rigorous review process to ensure, among other things, that it is a sound use of taxpayer dollars and that applicants have a clear and accountable plan to spend funds on targeted projects within a year.”
Here are regional projects that are eligible for funding under the 2024 fiscal year:
• City of Canandaigua Water Plant, $6.4 million.
• Town of Farmington Brickyard Road Tank and Transmission Main Improvements, $3.5 million.
• Town of Fayette Sewer District No. 1, $3.5 million.
• Keuka College Rural Community Outpatient Clinic, $1.6 million.
• Town of Wolcott Salt Storage Barn, $2.4 million.
Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, said the 15 projects were submitted to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration as part of the fiscal year 2024 Community Project Funding process. She noted that the CPF is “fiscally targeted and limited in scope” and is capped at 0.5% of federal spending.
If approved, funding for these projects would be included in the House and Senate Appropriations Package to be reconciled this summer.
According to Tenney’s office, funding must fall under three priority categories: water infrastructure improvements; support for essential public facility and service upgrades; and promoting public safety.
“The Community Project Funding program returns taxpayer dollars to municipalities in New York’s 24th District to help fill gaps, improve public services and create greater opportunity across the region,” Tenney said.
Officials who submitted funding proposals sent by Tenney to the Appropriations Committee for consideration expressed appreciation.
“On behalf of the people of Wolcott, we are extraordinarily grateful for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for selecting our vital project as part of her 2024 Community Project funding grants,” Wolcott Supervisor Lynn Chatfield said. “As this project makes it way through the House Appropriations Committee, we will continue to work closely with Congresswoman Tenney to bring over $2.4 million back home to Wayne County.”
Farmington Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe expressed appreciation as well.
“On behalf of the town boards of the towns of Canandaigua and Farmington, who jointly have served for decades as the administrative body for the Canandaigua/Farmington Water District, and the residents in adjacent towns of Hopewell, Manchester and Macedon within the service area, I am very pleased to report that the Brickyard Road Tank and Water Transmission Main Project has been successfully accepted as one of 15 projects from over 110 submissions,” he said. “After years of engineering studies and design, a solution has been created for making improvements for both domestic and fire-flow services to the over 30,000 residents within the existing service area. Federal funds for this project are essential for the timely construction of these public water services.”
Amy Storey, president of Keuka College, was ecstatic about Tenney’s support, also.
“The challenges of access to quality health care in rural areas of New York State continue to increase in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. “Keuka College is located in an area with limited access to medical and therapy services. With support from Congress, and thanks to Rep. Tenney’s advocacy, our Rural Community Outpatient Clinic would enable the College to expand its existing healthcare services to serve the surrounding, underserved community.”