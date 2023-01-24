VICTOR — Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, hosted the grand opening of her newest office at 7171 Pittsford-Victor Road (Suite 210) on Friday.
“Our Constituent Service Center in Victor is open and ready for business,” Tenney said in a news release. “It is a great privilege to join so many members of our community to celebrate the opening of the Victor office, which has already been assisting constituents with casework needs.”
She said constituents are encouraged to call the office anytime for assistance at 585-869-2060. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Following New York’s redistricting process, Tenney was reelected in November 2022 to her third term in Congress, this time representing New York’s 24th District, which now includes all of the counties of Cayuga, Wayne, Seneca, Yates, Ontario, Livingston, Wyoming and Genesee, as well as nearly all of Oswego County. It also includes the southern half of Jefferson County, the southern half of Orleans County, and the eastern half of Niagara County.
Tenney also has offices in Oswego and Lockport, with satellite office hours every Tuesday and Thursday in Watertown.
For additional information and contact details, visit tenney.house.gov.