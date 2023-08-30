WASHINGTON — In the wake of a surge of migrants to New York state, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, has sent a letter to the Biden administration criticizing its handling of migrants attempting to cross the southern border and expressing concern for the financial repercussions for a state already facing projected budget shortfalls.
According to Tenney, under the Biden Administration, Customs and Border Protection apprehensions have exceeded 5.6 million, or twice the total number under the Trump Administration. Over 100,000 of these migrants have arrived in New York City over the past year, which Tenney said “may potentially result in even higher taxes or steeper cuts to essential services” because of the costs associated with providing housing and other services.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget office estimates a budget deficit of $9 billion in 2024 and $13 billion the following year.
Last week, Hochul asked Biden for financial assistance to help cover those costs and a projected $4.5 billion needed next year. In addition, the governor requested that the city and state be allowed to use federally owned properties to house migrants.
Tenney said the Biden administration has failed to address the migrant crisis adequately.
“All of New York, including NY-24, is suffering from the escalating migrant crisis that threatens the safety of our communities and strains our resources,” Tenney said. “The Biden administration’s failure to enforce our nation’s laws and secure our borders has led to unprecedented challenges, and I am working to hold this administration accountable. Today, I am sending a letter to Secretary Mayorkas, demanding answers and transparency regarding federal involvement in migrant resettlement, vetting procedures, and the financial burden being put on taxpayers. My priority will always be to protect the well-being of our community’s tax-paying residents.”
Last week, Hochul implored Biden to take urgent action to help New York state absorb a surge of international migrants who have strained resources and filled homeless shelters. Hochul said she had sent the president a letter asking him to expedite work permits for migrants and provide financial resources to help care for the estimated 100,000 asylum seekers who have come to the state in the last year, mostly to New York City.
“The reality is that we’ve managed thus far without substantive support from Washington, and despite the fact that this is a national, and indeed an inherently federal issue,” Hochul said in a speech delivered in Albany. “But New York has shouldered this burden for far too long.”
The public plea comes after months of private requests to the White House.
The central request of the governor’s letter was for the president to speed up the months-long bureaucratic process under which migrants can obtain work permits and earn enough money to get off of public assistance.
“Let them work,” Hochul said, in remarks directed at the White House.
The situation has also provided Republicans in the state with a new political front after an election year where the GOP made gains by criticizing Democrats as slow to respond to concerns over crime.
“Kathy Hochul’s solution after twiddling her thumbs after so many months is to write a strongly worded letter to Joe Biden? Come on, it’s not serious,” said David Laska, New York Republican Party spokesperson.