WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney may not be a fan of the policies of President Joe Biden, but she’ll admit he “put on a show” during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
While the addresses give commanders in chief a chance to take victory laps for their accomplishments, there’s always another side to the successes claimed by sitting presidents, and Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, believes the state of the nation is not as rosy as the picture painted by the 80-year-old Democrat in his address to Congress.
“His answers (to the nation’s problems) are more spending, more taxes,” she said by phone Wednesday morning. “We are in crisis. The American people are hurting.”
The job-creation claims that Biden put forth — 12 million in four years — were going to happen regardless as the nation recovered from covid shutdowns and people went back to work, Tenney said. In fact, she said the recovery probably should have come faster.
In a press release issued after the speech, Tenney pointed to issues such as high inflation, millions of undocumented migrants coming across the border and homicide rates that went up during the pandemic and have stayed high in many communities.
However, inflation has dropped since last summer, while a record 4.5 million jobs were added in 2022, on top of a January jobs report Friday that reduced the unemployment rate to 3.4%, the lowest in more than 50 years.
Biden has had difficulty selling his accomplishments to a good portion of the American people.
Just a quarter of U.S. adults say things are headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About three-quarters say things are on the wrong track. And a majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to seek another term.
During his address, Biden highlighted bipartisan progress in his first two years in office, including infrastructure projects and high-tech manufacturing.
“There is no reason we can’t work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well,” he said.
While House Republicans, now in the majority, are likely to oppose much of the Biden agenda over the remaining two years of his term, Tenney believes there are opportunities for cooperation. They include the fight against the deadly drug fentanyl, which is killing thousands.
The availability can be stemmed in part by greater border security, she said.
“The (drug) cartels run our border,” she said. “This is a tragedy for so many people. We’ve got to find solutions.”
Tenney also believes there are Democrats willing to deal, pointing to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who she said may make a lot of noise in front of the cameras but is skilled at negotiating behind the scenes.
She hopes the same for Biden.
“We need to see him come to the table,” Tenney said.
The Republican said in her Tuesday night statement that she and her fellow GOP members have plenty to be proud of in their short time in the majority, despite what she admitted Wednesday was a messy House speaker selection process.
“Despite Biden’s disastrous presidency, our Republican House Majority is committed to delivering real results for the American people,” she said. “In the first month that Republicans have been in the majority, we have fully reopened the Capitol to the American People, voted to defund Biden’s 87,000 new IRS Agents, established a bipartisan Select Committee to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable, stood up for the right to life and voted to end unconstitutional and overreaching vaccine mandates.
“Republicans will continue fighting to preserve our self-governing constitutional Republic and defend our individual rights,” she continued. “We will keep our communities safe, make life more affordable, and make the government more transparent. And we will always hold Joe Biden and the federal bureaucracy accountable to the American people.”
The Associated Press contributed information to this story.