PHELPS — Rep. Claudia Tenney is taking her Farm Bill Listening Tour to Ontario County Thursday.
Her Finger Lakes Farm Bill roundtable is set for a 10 a.m. start in the Phelps Community Center at 8 Banta St.
Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, said the goal is “to hear directly from constituents about issues impacting our agriculture industry in New York’s 24th District.”
According to Tenney, Congress passes the Farm Bill every five years. The legislation outlines national agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry policies. It’s up for adoption this year by Congress.
Tenney said the roundtable is an opportunity to hear from farmers and producers about issues facing the agriculture industry in New York’s 24th District.
“As your voice in Congress, it is essential that I hear directly from you about the issues facing our community,” Tenney said. “Our sprawling district, the largest agriculture-producing district in the Northeast, is home to so many hardworking farmers who feed our community, state and nation. I am committed to hearing from them about their top priorities as we prepare for the consideration of the 2023 Farm Bill.”
According to an American Farm Bureau Federation poll, nearly three-quarters of Americans say that not reauthorizing the farm bill in 2023 would have a significant impact on the country. The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, showed more than half of respondents said they would be more likely to support their member of Congress if they voted to reauthorize the legislation.
Nearly 70% of respondents identified two areas of the farm bill as top priorities for government funding: risk management programs that serve as a safety net for farmers, and nutrition programs that serve as a safety net for families facing hunger, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
“Thanks to the farm bill, farmers and ranchers can hold on through the tough times to keep the nation’s food supply secure,” American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “Farmers and ranchers must take the lead to share with our neighbors and lawmakers about the impact the farm bill has on every family in America.”
The Farm Bureau Federation said that after witnessing the food system impacts of Russia’s war with Ukraine, most Americans believe the U.S. should consider a safe and abundant food supply a matter of national security.
Those interested in attending Tenney’s roundtable should use the link https://bit.ly/3U9ANUr to RSVP. Those unable to attend can also submit views virtually using the same link.
The Phelps event follows Farm Bill roundtables in Batavia and Oswego earlier in the week.