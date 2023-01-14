WASHINGTON — With the contentious speaker matter behind them, the House Republicans have been able to get to the business of governing.
That includes committee selections — and the region’s representative in the chamber, Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, notched herself an important one.
Tenney was selected by the Republican Steering Committee to serve on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over all taxation, tariffs and other revenue-raising measures, as well as Social Security, unemployment benefits, Medicare, and many social programs.
Tenney said she was pleased to be selected.
“As a tax and business attorney and small manufacturing firm owner, I understand the struggles faced by seniors, small businesses and family farms,” she said. “I will serve as a strong voice for hardworking New Yorkers and a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region.”
Tenney said she will fight to bring more manufacturing back to America and securing domestic supply chains. She said Republicans will “hold the IRS accountable to the taxpayers and put an end to the weaponization of the federal bureaucracy.” Tenney also promised to protect Social Security and Medicare and make tax relief under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent.