WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia Tenney didn’t waste time responding to testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their years-long investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter — a charge the department swiftly denied.
The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jason Smith, voted Thursday to publicly disclose congressional testimony from two former IRS agents who worked on the federal investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings.
The testimony from the two individuals — Greg Shapley and an unidentified IRS agent — detailed what they called a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” and delaying enforcement actions months before elections. But it’s unclear whether the conflict they describe amounts to internal disagreement about how to pursue the wide-ranging probe or a pattern of interference and preferential treatment. Department policy has long warned prosecutors to take care in charging cases with potential political overtones around the time of an election, to avoid any possible influence on the outcome.
The Justice Department denied the whistleblower claims, saying the U.S. attorney in charge of the Hunter Biden probe, David Weiss — who was appointed by former President Donald Trump — had full authority over the case.
The release of the testimony came after Hunter Biden, 53, announced he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with the Justice Department. The agreement will also avert prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as he adheres to conditions agreed to in court.
Tenney, a long-time critic of Biden, didn’t mince words in a press release issued last week.
“The ‘Biden Crime Family,’ through its most notorious proxy, Hunter Biden, has repeatedly evaded full accountability for corrupt schemes to leverage the family name in order to enrich themselves at the expense of the American people,” Tenney claimed in a press release. “Today’s release of the IRS whistleblowers testimony reveals the extent of interference by the Department of Justice to slow walk and to cover up the investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial problems. The testimony of the whistleblowers also reveals previously undisclosed multi-million dollar payments from Ukraine, Romania, and China, including expensive jewelry and a luxury car.”
Democrats objected to the committee’s handling of the testimony, noting that the two individuals are just a fraction of the many investigators and officials who were involved in the Hunter Biden case. They suggested more testimony is needed.
“We do not object to the documents being reviewed publicly,” said Rep. Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the committee. “We object to the process. Clearly, the case is not ready. So many witnesses have never even been contacted.”
All the Democrats on the panel objected to the disclosure, calling the GOP efforts payback for their release in December of former president Donald Trump’s tax records. Tenney is a longtime Trump supporter.
The Republican congresswoman issued a second press release Friday, alleging Biden might have been present when son Hunter sent a threatening message to a Chinese business partner in 2017.
In a summary of the message, provided to the House Ways and Means Committee by Shapley, Hunter Biden told the partner in a WhatsApp message that he was sitting with his father and that “we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.”
According to the New York Times, it was “not immediately clear whether Hunter Biden had been with his father when he sent the message or what his father — then a private citizen, having finished his term as vice president six months earlier — knew about his son’s negotiations with his potential Chinese partners.”
The Times also said it was “not clear whether Mr. Biden was using his father’s name without his knowledge to extract money in a business deal. Mr. Shapley, in fact, also told Congress that his investigation had uncovered some evidence that some of the claims of the elder Mr. Biden’s involvement were mere ‘wishful thinking.’”
Tenney urged the Secret Service to “immediately release any and all visitor logs or related information from the Biden home during July 2017. The American people deserve to know if Joe was in the room and what role he played.”
Includes reporting by The Associated Press.