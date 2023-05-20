CANANDAIGUA — A political action committee advocating for term limits in Congress is once again taking aim at Rep. Claudia Tenney, claiming she has broken her pledge to support such a measure.
Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, denies the allegation.
In a television ad now posted on YouTube, U.S. Term Limits Action criticized Tenney for allegedly backing off on her pledge to support legislation in Congress that would limit members to three two-year terms and U.S. senators to two six-year terms.
“Diapers and politicians must be changed often and for the same reason,” the video says with a baby featured in the video, which goes on to accuse Tenney of breaking her U.S. term limits pledge.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is the sponsor of the term-limits legislation in the Senate and Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina is the sponsor in the House. Both are Republicans.
Tenney was not a co-sponsor of the legislation when it was introduced by Norman, but she is listed as one now, according to an examination of the resolution Thursday.
In March, the group paid for a billboard along Route 481 near Fulton, Oswego County, accusing Tenney of violating her pledge.
“While running for office, Claudia Tenney pledged to her constituents that she would support term limits of three terms in the House, two terms in the Senate and nothing longer,” said Nick Tomboulides, director of U.S. Term Limits on Thursday. “Once she was safely elected, however, she broke her word by filing a swamp-friendly proposal that would allow members to stay in Washington for a whopping 24 years. Rather than blaming and defaming others for her own dishonesty, Tenney owes the public a real explanation for why she broke her word.”
Tenney was a co-sponsor of Norman’s legislation in the previous session of Congress. However, she has also introduced a separate proposal limiting House members to six consecutive two-year terms and U.S. senators to two consecutive six-year terms. Under her proposal, lawmakers serving the maximum number of consecutive terms could run for a House or Senate seat again after taking a two-year break.
She blasted the group following the release of the commercial. Her campaign called them a “dark money Washington, D.C. Political Action Committee that is spreading misleading claims regarding her well-established position in support of term limits.”
Said Tenney: “The real issue here is that Term Limits Action masquerades as a pro-term limits group, but actually opposes a range of commonsense term limits proposals in Congress. They are on the wrong side of this issue, but I will not be deterred by their misleading inside-the-beltway smears. ... Their goal sadly is to enrich themselves by advancing a narrow agenda and leveling false attacks against anyone with the courage to question it or stand up for what’s right. I will vote for any term limits bill that is considered. Don’t believe the swamp-funded commercials that distort my record.”
Her opponent in the Republican primary last June, Mario Fratto, also criticized Tenney’s record on term limits.
“I signed the pledge and did not plan on serving for more than three terms,” he said. “Claudia is most likely planning to run for a fourth term while she pledges to limit others to three terms. I imagine she sponsored the bill for six terms because she is now showing her true colors and intentions of being a career politician who will do anything to remain in Congress.”
Fratto said he could not comment at this time on whether he will seek to run in a primary against Tenney or another Republican in 2024.