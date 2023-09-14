WASHINGTON — Count the region’s congressional representative, Claudia Tenney, among those supporting an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Her announcement came Tuesday, after Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he is directing a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his family’s business dealings ahead of the 2024 election.
McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee’s investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, from before the time the Democratic president took office.
“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said outside the speaker’s office at the Capitol.
An inquiry is a step toward impeachment.
Tenney, R-24 of Cleveland, Oswego County, claims there is ample evidence to support an impeachment inquiry, claiming the Department of Justice has “slow-walked and covered up the investigations into the ‘Biden Crime Family.’”
She claims House Republicans “have extensive evidence that the president is beyond compromised. … We have uncovered evidence revealing the Biden families’ crimes and corruption, including previously undisclosed multimillion-dollar payments from Ukraine, Romania, and China to the president’s family and likely the President himself. It is unacceptable that the president is making policy decisions based on self-interest and also enriching himself and his family at the expense of the American people.”
House Republicans, thus far, have not produced hard evidence linking Hunter Biden’s dealings and the president. They have shown some instances largely during the time the elder Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president, when he spoke by phone with his son and stopped by dinners his son was hosting with business partners.
An impeachment inquiry would provide more heft to the House investigation, especially as it battles in court for access to Biden family financial records.
Biden’s White House has dismissed the impeachment push as politically motivated.
“Speaker McCarthy shouldn’t cave to the extreme, far-right members who are threatening to shut down the government unless they get a baseless, evidence-free impeachment of President Biden,” White House spokesman Ian Sams has said. “The consequences for the American people are too serious.”
“This is a transparent effort to boost Donald Trump’s campaign by establishing a false moral equivalency between Trump — the four-time-indicted former president” and Biden, who faces “zero evidence of wrongdoing whatsoever,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
The announcement comes as McCarthy faces mounting pressure from his far-right flank to take action against Biden and while he is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown at the end of the month.
Former President Trump was impeached by the House twice but acquitted by the Senate. He now faces more serious charges in court and has been indicted four times this year, including his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election Biden won.
Tenney is a staunch supporter of the former president.