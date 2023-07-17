WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia Tenney voted in favor of a sweeping defense bill Friday that provides a 5.2% pay raise for service members, but strays from traditional military policy — and features Republicans add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon, and transgender care.
The final vote was 219-210, with four Democrats siding with the GOP and four Republicans opposed. The bill, as written, is expected to go nowhere in the Democrat-controlled Senate.
Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, not only voted for the bill, but touted her support of the controversial add-ons. She said the bill bans what she calls critical race theory and “woke” diversity policies in the military.
“The National Defense Authorization Act is a critical investment in our national security, our servicemembers, and their families,” Tenney said in a press release Friday. “This year’s NDAA takes significant strides in modernizing our armed forces, bolstering our military readiness, and enhancing our defense capabilities. Importantly, this bill reins in the Biden administration’s “woke” policies that are actively harming military readiness, such as Green New Deal mandates, unnecessary Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officers, and wasting taxpayer dollars on sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments. This bill also bans funding for drag shows or Drag Queen Story Hour and implements important oversight measures over our aid to Ukraine.”
The abortion measure would prohibit the military from paying for or reimbursing expenses relating to abortion services, which Tenney framed as “radical abortion policy.”
The abortion issue has been championed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who singularly is stalling Senate confirmation of military officers, including the new commandant of the Marine Corps.
Tenney said the bill also prohibits “woke” flags on government buildings, which she said “codifies Trump administration guidance to prohibit the display of unapproved flags. The release did not specify what types of flags would fall under this definition.
“We are continuing to block the Biden administration’s ‘woke’ agenda,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
House Democrats lashed out at the legislation.
“Extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act to continue attacking reproductive freedom and jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people,” said the statement from Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Pete Aguilar of California.
Efforts by Republicans to halt U.S. funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia were turned back.
Friday’s vote capped a tumultuous week for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as conservatives essentially drove the agenda, forcing their colleagues to consider their ideas for the annual bill that has been approved by Congress unfailingly since World War II.
Democrats, in a joint leadership statement, said they were voting against the bill because Republicans “turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless legislative joyride.”
The defense bill authorizes $874.2 billion in the coming year for defense spending, keeping with President Joe Biden’s budget request. The funding itself is to be allocated later, when Congress handles the appropriation bills, as is the normal process.
Tenney lauded the spending package.
“Despite the Democrats’ attempts to block this important legislation, House Republicans continue to deliver on our Commitment to America,” she said. “I will continue to advocate for all our servicemembers and their families, especially those stationed at Fort Drum, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, and throughout New York’s 24th Congressional District. The passage of the FY24 NDAA through the House demonstrates House Republicans’ unwavering commitment to national security, our servicemembers, and the defense of our great nation. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to ensure its swift passage into law and give our Armed Forces the resources they need to continue to defend and protect our freedom.”