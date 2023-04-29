WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia Tenney of Canandaigua joined 216 other House Republicans Wednesday in passing — by a margin of 2 votes — sweeping legislation that would raise the government’s legal debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions.
President Biden has threatened to veto the Republican package, called “The Limit, Save, Grow Act,” which pundits say has little to no chance of passing the Senate, anyway. The president, so far, has refused to negotiate over the debt ceiling, which the White House insists must be lifted with no strings to ensure America pays its bills.
The 217-215 vote was considered a tactical victory for Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he challenged Biden to negotiate and prevent a catastrophic federal default this summer.
“We’ve done our job,” McCarthy said at the U.S. Capitol after the vote. “The president can no longer ignore by not negotiating. Now he should sit down and negotiate.”
In a news release, Tenney, who represents the 24th District, said the bill “responsibly addresses the debt ceiling while limiting wasteful spending, saving taxpayer dollars and growing our economy.”
Tenney cites persistently high inflation, rising interest rates, and unsustainable levels of debt.
“Instead of politicizing the impending debt limit predicament, Democrats should prioritize responsible spending and work with House Republicans on a long-term solution to reduce reckless spending, save taxpayer money and grow our economy,” Tenney said. “The Limit, Save, Grow Act addresses the current debt limit crisis while prioritizing responsible spending on bipartisan priorities. It will lead to trillions in taxpayer savings over the next decade and enacts critical reforms that will enhance our economic prosperity.
“President Joe Biden’s refusal to participate in negotiations is yet another example of his irresponsible and colossally failed leadership. It’s time for President Biden to come to the negotiating table and work with House Republicans on a path forward to economic stability and growth.”
Passage of the 320-page package in the House is only the start of what is expected to become a weeks-long political slog as the president and Congress.
Four Republican voted against the measure, as did every Democrat.
Democrats derided the Republican plan as a “ransom note,” a “shakedown” and “an unserious bill” that was courting financial danger.