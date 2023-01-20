WASHINGTON — A lot of money was spent on the response to the covid pandemic, and Rep. Claudia Tenney thinks it’s time for a deep dive into how it was spent.
Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, has reintroduced legislation with four other congressional Republicans that would require the Government Accountability Office to audit the funding provided by a number of covid relief bills passed in Congress. The bill, Transparency in COVID-19 Expenditures Act, was introduced in 2021 when House Republicans were in the minority, but they now control the chamber following the 2022 elections.
“Taxpayers deserve to know where their money went and how it was spent,” Tenney said. “Now that we are in the majority, House Republicans are leading the charge to make the government more accountable and transparent, and that starts with how Americans’ tax dollars were spent. The financial fraud following the COVID-19 pandemic was unprecedented and we must ensure we never give out a blank check and make these same mistakes again. I’m honored to lead this charge to create a more transparent government.”
Tenney said there was little oversight in the more than $4 trillion spent in response to the pandemic.
As an example of that lack of oversight, Tenney pointed to the reported $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments made during the first year of the pandemic in New York state, according to a report by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.
According to NPR, a finance professor at the University of Texas co-authored a paper that claims that $64 billion of the nearly $800 billion in loans given out under the Paycheck Protection Program were fraudulent, pointing to “suspiciously high payrolls and multiple businesses listed at the same home address.”
Specifically, the Republican legislation would require the GAO to audit and report on the use of funding provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020; the Families First Coronavirus Response Act; the CARES Act; the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act; two divisions related to covid relief in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021; and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.