PALMYRA — The Colonial Belle is one of the most popular tour boats on the state’s canal system, drawing 12,000 to 15,000 patrons each year from its Fairport home.
But the washout of a section of a canal spillway in Macedon resulted in the lowering of canal water levels between locks 29 and 30 in Macedon, forcing the tour boat to take up temporary quarters at the Port of Palmyra.
The Colonial Belle is unable to travel through the canal between the two locks because the tour boat’s draft is beyond the 5-foot maximum for safe passage, said Tammee Poinan Grimes, captain of the tour boat, which in most years, hosts tours between the upscale communities of Fairport and Pittsford.
She went so far as to hire a diver to measure the boat’s draft at its winter home at Stivers Seneca Marina on Seneca Lake to see if it could potentially make it through the low water levels. And Poinan Grimes herself took a small boat out into the canal to do some measuring. No dice, she said.
So coming this weekend, the Colonial Belle — dry-docked at Stivers over the winter because it was not allowed to do so at the Canal Corporation’s Lyons facility — will begin canal excursions from its temporary home in Palmyra. And instead of heading west, will travel east to the Port of Newark before turning around.
“We continue making lemonade,” said Poinan Grimes of the tour boat’s predicament with winter docking and its inability to travel to its Fairport home.
She said the village of Palmyra reserved a space for the boat on the canalside of its docking facility.
“Thankfully, we have a place to operate,” she said, crediting the hospitality of Mayor David Husk and the Village Board for allowing her to operate out of the port.
“The village of Palmyra has been extremely helpful,” she said.
So far, only one couple has canceled reservations because of the new tour starting point and route.
It will likely be two weeks before the canal tour boat will be able to get back to Fairport, based on estimates on the repair work being done to the spillway adjacent to the Palmyra Aqueduct, near Lock 29.
Mahar said the first step was installing an aqua dam — a water-filled tube — across an old Erie Canal channel that runs off the current canal near the lock. That allowed the Canal Corporation to raise canal waters enough to allow boats with a draft of 5 feet or less to safely pass between the locks. He said that would comprise most pleasure boats.
The Canal Corporation is building an earthen dam on the now-dry channel that would allow the canal to be raised to a depth of 10 feet — enough to get larger vessels like the Colonial Belle through. Mahar said the work should start “very soon,” although preparation work is underway, as evidenced by a photo the Canal Corporation provided.
Mahar expects the temporary coffer dam will be finished by mid-June, but the agency is still awaiting approvals from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The next phase is designing a permanent repair to the canal spillway and to the adjacent aqueduct that spans the creek and is part of the Erie Canal Trail. A crack was found in the aqueduct last year, forcing closure of the crossing.
Mahar said it’s fortunate the damage happened in early May.
“The season does not really get going until mid-June,” he said.
As for whether boaters are confident about traveling through the low water levels between locks 29 and 30, Mahar said most plying the canal “are experienced mariners.”
Mahar said the Canal Corporation is advising canal boat rental operator Erie Canal Adventures, formerly Midlakes Navigation, to send their vessels west from their Macedon marina to be safe.
Even then, repairs between Spencerport and Holley will hold up westbound vessels until sometime this weekend, he said, pointing to the aging infrastructure of the current canal, which is over 100 years old.
The Colonial Belle, the largest tour boat on the canal, will be plying the waters of Wayne County this weekend from Palmyra. Bookings have been strong, Poinan Grimes, noted, but that people interested in a boat ride should call (585) 223-9479.
“People are ready to get out again,” she said.
The Colonial Belle’s voyage from Stivers Marina Tuesday included Lyons canal enthusiast Bob Stopper, who narrated the history of the canal for those taking the ride from Waterloo to Palmyra.