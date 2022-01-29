CANANDAIGUA — The panel investigating allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County sheriff’s office will likely have a report in a month or so.
West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell, who is chairing what has been dubbed the “209 Committee,” generally discussed the panel’s work during Thursday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors. Local Law 209 allows the board to appoint a committee with subpoena power to look into allegations of wrongdoing by county officials in any department.
Campbell acknowledged that almost all the committee’s work has been in executive session, since it involves personnel. Those sessions are limited to committee members and select others including the county administrator, county attorney, and outside counsel.
“This is the first committee of its kind in county history, and a very serious effort,” he said. “The primary focus is to change the culture of the sheriff’s office, including a formal report and recommendations for corrective action. We are coming to an eventual resolution.”
The committee has been meeting about every other week since October, shortly after the resignation of Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff Dave Frasca. Henderson’s predecessor, longtime county Sheriff Phil Povero, is serving in an interim role until the end of this year.
“This is pretty unprecedented,” Campbell said. “I don’t think the county has ever had a situation where the sheriff and undersheriff resigned around the same time.”
While county officials have not gone into specifics on the allegations of misconduct, they have referred to instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate language in the workplace. Campbell referenced an “outdated and inefficient” committee in the sheriff’s office that used to look internally into sexual harassment complaints.
“I have heard talk that nothing has changed, everything is the same. That is not true,” he said. “The county has taken meaningful steps to improve the work environment in the sheriff’s office. The new policy aligns with county policy and complaints will go to human resources, not sheriff’s office personnel.”
At Thursday’s meeting, supervisors unanimously approved hiring a compliance investigator who will have an office at the sheriff’s department.
While Campbell didn’t get into specifics of what could be in the report, he did say the committee has found behavior and actions by former, current and senior upper-level officials in the sheriff’s department violate county policies and do not reflect the values and beliefs of the county.
“These will be referred to the compliance investigator for recommendations on training, discipline or other remedial actions we feel are necessary,” he said.