GENEVA — The Boylan Code law firm has found no “verifiable” evidence of discriminatory behavior by the Geneva Housing Authority or its employees, as alleged by a Section 8 housing voucher recipient.
The actual report is not being made public because GHA Executive Director Andy Tyman said it contains confidential information.
Tyman and GHA Board of Commissioners Chairman Dominick Vedora issued a statement Monday on the most recent investigation done by the Rochester law firm’s attorneys Jaime Cain and Austin Judkins. The specializes in fair housing practices and investigations.
“As part of their investigation, they interviewed individuals that worked closely with the employee, identified earlier as Elaine Reavis, including supervisors and coworkers. Their review also included a thorough file and document review,” the statement read.
“Both the complainant and the former employee (since retired) were invited to speak with counsel as part of their investigation. The complainant’s attorney declined to allow her client to be interviewed, even together with legal representation. That is their prerogative, but it does present an area of the investigation that counsel was unable to pursue independently,” it stated.
The conclusion was that in no part of their investigation did the outside counsel find verifiable evidence of discriminatory behavior on the part of the employee or the Geneva Housing Authority.
The authority placed Reavis on administrative, paid leave. During that period, she retired.
The statement notes that after formal complaints were received in early 2020 from Section 8 housing voucher recipient Melinda Robinson, the authority conducted an internal review by GHA attorney Marty Eades. Tyman and Vedora said that review concluded that no discrimination by authority staff occurred.
The authority then requested an investigation by the Office of Fair Housing for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They said HUD initially declined to investigate because a formal complaint form needed to be submitted by Robinson, a step that was taken.
“After HUD’s initial investigation, they found that the allegations in the complaint were untimely and therefore they could not investigate,” the GHA officials said.
Then the authority Board of Commissioners, a seven-member body, hired Boylan & Code.
“The authority takes the allegations of the complainant very seriously and is committed to providing services free from discrimination,” they said.
They said the GHA will take steps to:
• Strengthen and improve certain areas of management, including, but not limited to, increasing the use of mandatory fair housing training of all staff, even maintenance.
• Developing an updated fair housing policy manual.
• Providing updated and expanded fair housing resources to staff, tenants, participants and landlords.
• Providing additional training for leadership and supervisors.
• Enhancing the authority’s formal complaint process.
• Developing a fraud detection policy.