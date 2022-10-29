GENEVA — A long-awaited study on the city’s police staffing and operations suggests the agency is one officer short of where it should for 2023, based on calls for service and a number of other factors.
The study, begun in late 2021, was conducted by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services’ Administrative Studies Program, which offers assessments of staffing and operations for the state’s police agencies.
The city was not charged for the assessment, and it was approved by City Council in lieu of paying a private firm to conduct such a study, which was originally pushed by former Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett.
The analysis, requested by Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, was performed by a Criminal Justice Services consultant.
It points out that the findings “are largely based on a statistical analysis of data provided by the agency requesting the study, and that “findings and observations contained in this study are presented solely for consideration and do not represent an exhaustive list of options, specific recommendations or implementation plans.”
From the data collected, the study suggests Geneva should have at least 20 full-time uniformed patrol officers, not including road sergeants.
“This is the recommended minimum number of uniformed police officers established by the application of the formula as being necessary to staff the Geneva Police Department,” the study says.
At the time the study was started, the department had 14 officers, Passalacqua said.
It was unclear as of Friday afternoon how many patrol positions the city PD currently has.
The study noted the importance of ample patrols.
“Patrol is the most fundamental of all law enforcement operations,” it said. “Uniformed police officers assigned to conspicuous patrol vehicles provide the basic services for which the department was established. The patrol force seeks to prevent criminal activity by creating the appearance of omnipresence, thus generating the impression that offenders will be immediately apprehended.”
Geneva police have 33 positions approved in the 2023 budget, approved by City Council earlier this month, noted City Manager Amie Hendrix.
However, that does not mean there will be 33 officers on duty in the coming year, noted Passalacqua.
“We currently have one completing his field training, one new officer just started the police academy yesterday and we have offered contingent appointments to two other candidates,” he said. “With these staffing moves, we still have four vacant positions currently, with three pending 2023 retirements.”
Those retirements include Passalacqua, who is stepping away from the job in June.
He added that based on the study, “the recommendation is that we have a minimum of 20 road patrol officers, four detectives, school resource officer, six sergeants, two lieutenants and one chief of police.”
Mayor Steve Valentino and members of City Council were asked for their takes on the report. As of Friday afternoon, only Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra had commented.
The councilor, a vocal critic of the department and Passalacqua, questioned the report’s conclusions.
“This study raises important questions about staffing levels at the GPD,” she said. “For years there has been a lack of transparency about how many officers GPD has. While I have concerns about the fact that this study was not the independent assessment that we really need in Geneva, I hope the city is able to use this report to get to answers to these long-standing questions and move toward a more appropriately sized department. To my first reading of this report, it seems as though the GPD is requesting to hire more officers than is recommended by even the standards the police set for themselves in this review. If this is the case, the City Council should revisit its hiring decisions.
“I would also like to point out that the report states that GPD officials believe the increase in calls for service reflects an increase in calls for ‘domestic, mental health, and drug overdose related calls.’ Surely we can see that the city’s money would be better spent implementing preventative measures which would reduce the number of calls in these areas than by hiring more police who, by nature, can only respond after an incident has already happened. And as for the property checks that occupy so much of our officers’ time, I think it’s time to establish a policy whereby the GPD is no one’s private security firm on the taxpayers’ dollar!”
Hendrix sees value in the document.
“I see that it is a benefit to the city to utilize the DCJAS to review our operations and provide recommendations,” she said. “It is now up to us as an organization to analyze and move forward these recommendations to support our community safety.”