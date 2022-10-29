What went into the study

Here are some of the steps a consultant used to assess the Geneva Police Department’s staffing and use of resources:

• Obtaining information about the agency, including a description of the community served, the agency’s budget, staffing information, resource allocation, shift assignments, backup assistance, calls for service, investigative function and application and other information that may affect staffing levels and needs;

• Conducting interviews, both in person and via telephone, of agency staff to understand the organization and operations, staff roles and responsibilities, workload and staffing levels and specific challenges the agency faces in the delivery of law enforcement services;

• Obtaining information related to how the agency functions and the specific responsibilities of the members of the agency;

• Analyzing staffing levels, calls for service and agency organization for inefficiencies in operation;

• Analyzing the agency’s staffing structure versus staffing needs;

• Examining the agency’s data-collection capabilities.