LYONS — When it comes to the time it takes to get an ambulance to an emergency in Wayne County, not much has changed in 20 years, and that’s not a good thing.
A county-funded study conducted by Fitch and Associates said average emergency response times to ambulance calls remain at 1999 levels.
The study, presented to the Wayne County Board of Supervisors in July by Todd Sheridan of Fitch, which did a similar assessment in 1999, said the time it takes for ambulance personnel to turn out for calls is nearly eight minutes, while arrival times are averaging nearly 21 minutes. The report called the times unacceptable; Fitch said average arrival times should be reduced to 15 minutes.
Jim Lee, the county’s emergency medical services director, said he and EMS Coordinator Bill Liddle are in the process of digesting the report with both agency representatives in the county’s 15 towns, as well as supervisors.
“What we want to do next is get together an advisory group to look at the conclusions (of the report) and see what recommendations might be viable,” Lee said. “We need to look long and hard at the options.”
Liddle said the advisory group would take its recommendations to the supervisors’ Public Safety Committee as a first step toward implementation.
“I think we need to examine and take a look at the suggestions and see what’s applicable and implement those with the least difficulty,” he said.
The report notes the changes in emergency medical services in Wayne County, including the loss of eight of 21 transporting agencies — many that were once part of volunteer fire departments. Many of those departments could not provide an adequate number of personnel for various reasons, including the high level of training necessary to serve as a medic. Some municipalities have turned to professional agencies to provide emergency medical response, such as Ontario County’s Finger Lakes Ambulance, and many other agencies have gone to paid or mostly paid staff to provide EMS coverage.
The 1999 report recommended a countywide advanced life support system, which has been implemented with uneven levels of service, the latest report said. The county supports that effort with six ALS vehicles and personnel staffed throughout the county, including Lee himself, to provide a level of support some local ambulances may not have available on a given call.
Even with additional ALS services provided by the county, response times have not changed, and the report digs deeper into the issues related to the issue:
• It takes almost 21 minutes for medical care to arrive for nine out of 10 911 emergency medical calls. “Wayne County’s 20-plus minute response to nine out of 10 life-threatening events, such as cardiac arrest and traumatic injuries, is beyond what is acceptable for today’s EMS systems,” the report said.
• Response times vary according to the location of the incident, the time of day and day of week, while the level of support varies depending on the agency, with some having ALS (paramedics) on board while others have personnel with only basic life-support training.
• Delays are built into the system because “home agencies” are allowed up to three minutes to assemble an ambulance and crew before the call is passed to the next closest agency.
• Agencies do not routinely advise the county’s 911 dispatchers on whether they have fully staffed units available. That means dispatchers must contact agencies to request an ambulance and, according to policy, must allow up to three minutes for acknowledgment. If a unit is unavailable, dispatchers move to the next nearest agency and repeat the process, which further delays response, said the report. However, Fitch noted that county paramedics are dispatched immediately to all life-threatening incidents while 911 goes through the dispatching protocol.
“The dispatch delays caused by current policy can be eliminated by requiring that, as a condition of receiving dispatch services, agencies advise the E911 center of ambulance availability,” the report said.
Lee said one of the biggest problems is volunteer staffing, but that it’s difficult for many agencies — especially those in more rural parts of the county — to hire EMTs to augment volunteer ranks.
“The numbers are dwindling,” Lee said.
Additionally, Liddle and Lee said poor reimbursement rates from Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance are further hampering ambulance operations — from the ability to hire paid EMTs to purchasing the necessary equipment.
The need for quality emergency medical services is a county priority, said County Administrator Rick House.
“It becomes a quality of life issue,” House said. “You’re trying to attract people to the county who are used to immediate response. The challenges are countywide, but in certain areas it’s tougher.”
House notes that it would be difficult to get a professional service to provide service in the county’s more rural towns because they would not be able to generate enough revenue from the billings for each call. Lee said it works in places such as Palmyra, where Finger Lakes Ambulance provides 24-hour service, because of the volume of calls and the agency’s proximity to its operational base in Clifton Springs.
As to whether a countywide approach to providing emergency medical services is the ultimate answer, Lee and Liddle aren’t ready to conclude that. It will be the goal of the advisory board, they said, to come up with some recommendations for supervisors. House said additional county money may ultimately be needed to improve EMS services.