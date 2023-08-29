WATERLOO — A year-long study of housing needs in Seneca County concluded that officials should prioritize it to the same level as economic development.
The report was done by High Road Community Planning & Analytics of North Tonawanda, Erie County, and paid for by a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state. The 109-page report will be the subject of a public presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the county Health and Senior Services Building auditorium. High Point officials will discuss their findings and answer questions.
The report was presented to the county Board of Supervisors by Joseph McGrath, county deputy director of Planning and Community Development. Some of the findings:
• Single-family home prices have increased 17% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
• Housing costs are projected to continue rising into the near future.
• A severe deficit exists for transitional, supportive, and affordable housing.
• There is an increasing affordability gap for those seeking rental housing.
The report recommends that supervisors consider forming a standing board committee on housing, form a housing task force, and move to develop a comprehensive housing strategy for the county.
“We are trying to develop housing in Seneca Falls, and I think we need to better educate people on what affordable housing is,” said Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls.
McGrath agreed, noting 40% of the county’s residents qualify for affordable housing.
The report is available on the county website.