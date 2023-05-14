GENEVA — The city’s Police Budget Advisory Board is proposing the department hire social workers to help deal with mental health calls — either without police response or to support officers responding to individuals in crisis.
The committee, formed following a series of reforms approved by City Council in 2020 that also included the now-defunct Police Accountability Board, brought its proposal to City Council’s May 3 meeting. Chair Amara Dunn and Andrew Spink spoke on behalf of the group.
The board’s charge includes providing citizen involvement, understanding and oversight of the department’s budget, and examining expenditures and associated policy priorities within the police budget.
Dunn said the policy recommendations provided to Council won’t be the last and “represent the full board’s opinion.” She said the board has “been discussing and researching proactive strategies to improve efficiency of policing in Geneva. We think about improved efficiency both as the quality of service that is provided to people who live here and visit here and public safety overall, and also in terms of police officers and what we’re asking of police officers and the workload we’re expecting of them relative to the resources we’re providing.”
“We want to reduce the need for GPD officers to have to respond to mental health calls,” Spink explained. “Mental health calls are a big thing to ask of officers and it’s our understanding the GPD is open to creative solutions to solving the problem.”
Spink outlined a number of ways mental health calls could be handled — from a police department crisis intervention team with specialized training to co-responder teams where trained officers team up with mental health professionals to respond, and, finally, a mobile crisis team.
He pointed to Eugene, Ore., as a place where mental health calls are routed directly to social workers. This “could lead to better outcomes” in Geneva, he predicted.
However, there is a limit to this model, the report noted. If someone has a knife, for instance, it would not be wise to send a social worker in without an officer, Spink said.
The report notes that their recommendations range from “relatively simple and low-cost actions to longer-term possibilities that require further exploration.”
The committee said the “recommendations will both set the Geneva Police Department up for success and also contribute to a community where all residents and visitors are safe, welcome, and cared for.”
The report acknowledges such changes “would likely require significant adjustments to the city’s budget, significant partnerships with other local institutions or significant outside funding.”
Other recommendations:
• Find new ways to handle property checks, which in a recent state Division of Criminal Justice Service report said totaled 15,724 in 2021, a number the committee calls “huge” and accounted for more than half of the calls the department received that year.
“We recommend exploring alternatives to reduce the GPD need to respond to property checks,” he said. “For example, such calls could be further classified and the use of other city resources to alleviate the need for police to respond urgently to these calls could be explored. This would alleviate the workload of GPD officers and reduce the risk of officer burnout.”
• Ensure mental healthcare for officers is readily available, with police encouraged to take advantage of them. The report also encourages “adequate staffing levels to reduce officer burnout and fatigue.”
Dunn acknowledged the report was produced without input from Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, who is retiring in June. She said the decision not to consult with the police chief is “consistent with the board being an independent body that is providing ideas.”
Passalacqua did not respond to a request for comment on the report as of Friday morning.
The Police Budget Advisory Board membership is not without controversy. A City Council majority removed two members in 2022, James McCorkle and Robert Maclean, for alleged anti-police bias in writings and social media posts. Both subsequently were reinstated after the city faced legal action; the attorneys representing McCorkle and Maclean claimed their clients’ First Amendment rights to free speech were violated.
Michele Neary and John Lynch are the PBAB’s other members.