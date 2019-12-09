WATERLOO — The Republican members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors may meet in a private party caucus at 5 p.m. Tuesday, an hour before the regular board meeting begins.
Republicans now hold 13 of the 14 seats on the board.
Topics will include leadership appointments for 2020, including board chairman and majority leader. Current board Chairman Bob Shipley of Waterloo and current Majority Leader Lee Davidson of Lodi lost their re-election bids, so new people will be needed for those positions.
Another caucus topic may be the county Republican Committee’s unhappiness with Republican Election Commissioner Tiffany Folk. Some GOP leaders, including party Chairman Tom Fox, are said to be unhappy about Folk’s husband, Christopher, not dropping out of the race for district attorney this year after losing a Republican primary to John Nabinger.
“I’m waiting for a response from the board chairman on calling a caucus for the meeting of the 10th and a time,” Fox said in an email. “It was supposed to be either the 10th or 17th.”
He made no reference to the topics.
Folk ran on three minor party lines in November, and some Republicans blame his staying in the race for Nabinger’s loss to Democrat Mark Sinkiewicz.
The Republicans also are not happy with the collapse of the Board of Elections website on election night. The Folks own a company that set up and managed the website.
The caucus may be asked to vote on bringing a motion on the floor Tuesday calling for Folk to resign within 48 hours, with some saying if she doesn’t they will ask Gov. Cuomo to remove her, though others say that is an unlikely scenario.
Folk has three years left in her term. The two political parties nominate an election commissioner for appointment by the Board of Supervisors for four-year terms.
The advance agenda include these motions:
BUDGET HEARING: To conduct a public hearing on the tentative 2020 county budget of $70.3 million.
BOE WEBSITE: Authorizing the move of the Board of Elections website from the Board of Elections to the Seneca County government website.
VETS CEMETERY WORK: Supporting $99,495 in additional work at county-owned Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. The work includes exterior masonry remediation and restoration, security cameras, exterior concrete housekeeping pads and exterior fencing and mechanical screening. The cost is covered by state grant funds.
LAND BANK: Appointing Jill Henry, Frank Sinicropi, Melissa Nesbit, Cindy Lorenzetti, Bob Hayssen, Kyle Barnhart and Don Northrup to two-year terms as the Board of Directors of the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corporation.
AIRPORT WORK: Awarding a contract to Seneca Stone Corporation of Fayette for $778,680 for reconstruction of the south apron runway at the county-owned Finger Lakes Regional Airport in Seneca Falls; advertising for bids for construction of a new fueling system at the airport to be paid for by a $736,082 state grant and re-advertising for bids for construction service for building a new hangar at the airport, using a $720,000 state grant and $80,000 local share.
WALMART REFUND: In response to a court order judgement, the county will refund $14,922.81 to Walmart for its settlement of an assessment grievance for its store in the town of Seneca Falls.
TOURISM GRANT PROGRAM: Adopt a new tourism and economic development grant program for people and organizations to apply for funding from the county room tax revenue for specific projects.