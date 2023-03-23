WATERLOO — Aided by votes received on the Conservative Party line, Republicans swept Tuesday’s village election for mayor and two trustee positions.
Political newcomer Walter M. Bennett, at age 39 one of the youngest mayors in village history, received 371 votes to edge three-term village trustee Gina Suffredini. Suffredini received 359 votes.
Bennett garnered 55 votes on the Conservative line.
The Seneca County Board of Elections will conduct a manual recount of the mayoral race Thursday, which is required if the final margin is 20 votes or less, before the results can be certified. Commissioners Tiffany Folk and Carl Same said they don’t anticipate the numbers or outcome changing.
Suffredini, a retired school speech therapist, was bidding to become the village’s first female mayor. She said she would wait for the results to be certified to comment.
Currently a trustee, she will retain her Village Board seat.
Bennett thanked those who volunteered, assisted, voted and “took the time to chat with me during this campaign.”
“When I started this journey, I was very much in my own bubble of naivete and not very aware of all of the issues that village residents were both affected by and passionate about,” Bennett said. “Now that I have been entrusted to tackle these issues, I look forward to finding the right solutions and driving the meaningful change that residents of the village are looking for. We have a budget due very soon, and being brought up to speed on that while trying to make some changes in very little time will be priority one. After that, I hope residents are both excited and ready for some changes to the way the village operates.
“I am sure the two returning trustees and the village administrator will be able to educate me on the challenges of getting some of these changes done, but I am ready to bring new energy and ideas to the table.”
The biggest vote-getter after absentee and affidavit ballots were tallied Wednesday was another newcomer, Republican Andrew Trahms. He won a trustee seat with 454 votes, 377 on the Republican line. Fellow Republican Patricia Bartran, who was defeated in 2021 bid for Village Board, received 391 votes, with all but 66 coming on the Republican line.
“Thank you to everyone for their confidence in me,” Bartran said. “I will be working for our community with an open-door policy.”
Incumbent trustee Lee Boise received 300 votes. Democrat Larry Warfel, also a newcomer, tallied 213.
“It is important to me that my time as a Village Board member was appreciated for the things accomplished and my community involvement,” Boise said. “Unfortunately, the voters have chosen others to take my place, and I wish them all the best.”
The Republican sweep will leave Suffredini as the lone Democrat on the Village Board.
The winners will take office April 1.
In other Seneca County village elections, all uncontested:
• INTERLAKEN — Incumbent trustees Peter Garcia and Joseph Pepper each received 37 votes to win four-year terms on the Village Board.
• OVID — Aaron Roisen received 11 votes and incumbent Gary Covert 9 to win four-year terms on the Village Board. There were two write-in votes for trustee James Rappleye, who did not seek reelection.
• LODI — Incumbent trustee Stacey Carpenter was reelected. Her vote total was not available Wednesday.