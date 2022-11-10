WATERLOO — Republican candidates triumphed in the only contested elections in Seneca County this year.
In Fayette, Republicans Tom Murray and Keith Tidball were appointed to fill Town Board vacancies earlier this year, and both retained their seats after Tuesday’s general election. Murray tallied 993 votes and Tidball received 825. They outpaced Democrats Don Kain (426) and Walter Adamson (401).
In Tyre, Republican Jeffrey Bennett was appointed to fill a Town Board position earlier this year. He faced an Election Day challenge from Democrat Justin Mahoney. Bennett kept his position with 211 votes. Mahoney tallied 134.
Board of Elections Commissioner Carl Same said 4,501 enrolled Republicans voted in Seneca County, as compared to 2,647 Democrats. Countywide, Republicans hold a 8,032-to-6,134 edge in voter enrollment over Democrats.