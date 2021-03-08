WATERLOO — March is the month for Seneca County landowners to submit requests for including viable farm land in a certified agricultural district.
The time frame for submitting requests was set in February by the county Board of Supervisors.
Landowners seeking to include farm land into a certified agricultural district must submit a landowner request for inclusion form to the Seneca County Department of Planning and Community Development by March 31.
Paper or email copies of the form may be requested from the Planning and Community Development Department at hhaynes@co.seneca.ny.us or by calling (315) 539-1723.
Agricultural districts are intended to encourage the continued use of farm land for agricultural production. Enrollment of land into state-certified agricultural districts provides protection for accepted agricultural practices through New York State Agricultural Districts Law. Viable agricultural land is that which is highly suitable for a farm operation.
Most farmed land in the county is already in a district. But those with land that has been put back into production after a period of inactivity can be requested to be added to an existing district.