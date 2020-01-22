LYONS — Those who earn their paycheck in Wayne County should live in Wayne County.
That’s been the thrust of the Board of Supervisors over the past few years, and board policies set in place back that contention.
However, when it comes to finding qualified candidates to serve as prosecutors in the District Attorney’s Office, supervisors often have ignored the rules because those leading the offices have argued that there is a limited pool of talent to draw from. It’s an issue that’s not unique to Wayne County.
“It (the residency requirement under the state’s Public Officers Law) has been disregarded in the past,” said County Attorney Dan Connors.
With its vote Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors essentially said it won’t disregard state law any longer.
In a surprising vote — considering it passed through two supervisor committees unanimously before going to the full body — the board voted against setting a salary for an open full-time position in the District Attorney’s Office. Had supervisors approved the resolution, it would have allowed DA Mike Calarco to hire a prosecutor with 10 years of courtroom experience but who currently lives outside Wayne County.
“My concern is with residency requirements,” said Marion Town Supervisor Jody Bender, the first supervisor to speak out against the resolution, defeated by a 601-454 weighted vote, based on town population.
There were indications ahead of the meeting that supervisors might reject the resolution. In minutes from the Finance and the Public Safety committees, the residency requirement issue was brought up by several supervisors.
Connors said the Public Officers Law requires the district attorney to be a county resident. By extension, he said, that applies to any assistant DAs he employs.
Despite reservations expressed by some supervisors in the two committees, both resolutions were unanimously approved, sending the assistant DA salary resolution to the full board for a vote.
Connors told the board Tuesday that there are legal means to get around the residency requirement, if the board chooses. That would be to pass a resolution allowing the county to hire from contiguous counties. In this case, that would include Ontario, Seneca, Cayuga and Monroe counties.
Calarco noted Tuesday that the open position comes through the resignation of Assistant DA Bruce Rosekrans, who is not a Wayne County resident.
The district attorney said he was “shocked by the vote,” but did not want to comment further.
County Administrator Rick House said after the meeting that supervisors “are taking a serious stand regarding residency. The feeling of the board is we’re going to uphold the Public Officer’s law.”
House said all department heads are required to live in the county or move there by a certain time. For instance, new Social Services Commissioner Ellen Wayne moved from Geneva to Lyons to fulfill her residency requirement.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller of Palmyra, one of six of 15 supervisors to vote in favor of the resolution that would have allowed Calarco to hire the attorney, said this is not a new debate.
“On and off there have been questions,” he said. “We should firm up our policy.”
Other supervisors voting in favor were Chuck Verkey of Arcadia, Dave Spickerman of Butler, Jake Emmell of Lyons, Michael Kolczynski of Savannah and Scott Johnson of Sodus.
House, who said he has had discussions with Calarco about the issue, acknowledges the challenge the DA has finding experienced, talented attorneys to join his team.
“I have talked with him about the requirements, about the candidate moving in (to the county),” he said. “If there was a guarantee (that this candidate would be moving into the county), I think the board would have a different take.”