GENEVA — Dan McGowan is one of many who think the city needs to put properties it owns but is not using back on the tax rolls to help the cash-starved government generate more revenue.
“The city has lots of property that’s not on the tax rolls,” McGowan said recently.
McGowan hopes to assist this effort. Currently, he is the high bidder on a 5-acre piece of property owned by the city at 8 One Mile Point off Lochland Road (Route 14) that overlooks Seneca Lake. That’s where the city operates a sewage pump station.
McGowan, a retired Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor, has a lakeside plot adjacent to the wooded piece of land and indicated he has no plans to develop it. He said his only goal is to ensure his privacy and to get the property back on the tax rolls.
McGowan said he offered to buy the land from the city earlier this year, but Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers, who oversees real estate issues for the city, ultimately opted to advertise for bids. At City Council’s meeting this past Wednesday, Blowers said about 10 were received.
McGowan’s offer of $125,000 for the land was the high bid, and he may be awarded the bid following a public hearing on the property’s proposed sale at City Council’s Oct. 7 meeting. The hearing was set by Council Wednesday.
City Manager Sage Gerling said the city’s pump station would be removed from the deed if the sale proceeds.
While the property has an assessed value of over $1 million, that number is deceptive, Gerling said.
“The value of the property is based on the pump station,” she said.
Blowers told Council the most important thing about the sale is the infusion of cash at a time when city revenues are declining because of the economic fallout caused by COVID-19. It also puts the property back on the tax rolls, he noted.
McGowan said the city needs to do more of this, claiming there are reasonably large swaths of vacant land that the city either owns or is owed by non-profits that are not being taxed.
The city has estimated that about 60% of its property is exempt from property taxes, with the Colleges the largest of the non-taxable landowners. McGowan said some of the non-profits are holding onto land that they are not using, which could be sold off, possibly developed and placed back on the rolls.
For example, he points to a 35-acre parcel on the west side of Lochland Road that the Lochland School, which provides services for people with disabilities, owns but does not use.
“It should not be tax free,” he said.
He mentioned others, including a 15-acre property behind North Street School the city was given more than 100 years ago. In fact, McGowan sent a communication to Blowers this week asking what he needed to do to purchase the land.
“I’m going to bid on it, and I’m hoping others bid higher,” he said.
Blowers and Gerling said they are working to identify additional properties that could be developed to grow the city’s stagnant tax base.
Blowers told Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera that the One Mile Point parcel was not among those it had identified as one of those properties.
“It’s got some terrain difficulty,” Blowers said.