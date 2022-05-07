GENEVA — A member of the city’s former Police Review Board told City Council it’s time for all of its meetings to be live-streamed to provide greater transparency and safety for residents amid a pandemic in its third year.
Appearing during the public comment portion of Council’s regular meeting Wednesday, which aired live on YouTube and can be accessed there, Jess Farrell, said it was unfortunate that Council’s April 20 special meeting, at which members voted against appealing a judge’s decision overturning the PRB, was not live-streamed.
She said police accountability is a “hot topic” in Geneva, and the decision Council made that evening was of significant interest for both those who favor or oppose the PRB.
“I think it was in bad faith not to decide to record the meeting,” said Farrell, who was chair of the PRB, which was formed to hear police misconduct complaints. She said that in the interest of “accessibility and transparency,” all council meetings should be live-streamed,
“As elected officials, you should want the public to be as engaged as possible, so I ask that you act like it,” Farrell told Council.
Based on the cost-benefit analysis, it only makes sense to stream all City Council meetings, she said.
“I am going to give you the benefit of the doubt” that it was an intentional thing, said Farrell, who guessed that many councilors likely had no idea it was not going to be live-streamed or even without microphones. Both need to be done for each meeting, she said.
She also suggested public comment be allowed by Zoom, given some may not be comfortable attending meetings.
“Our county currently has a high level of covid,” said Farrell, who was masked. “There are many people who can’t be at a meeting like this.”
At-large Councilor Anthony Noone agreed the city should provide as much transparency as possible.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer said the meeting was on YouTube, but he didn’t have any details as to the source.
City Clerk Lori Guinan said Thursday the decision against live-streaming the meeting had nothing to do with preventing the public from watching critical council proceedings.
“Prior to COVID, we only televised the monthly meetings,” she said. “It was costing us money to have an IT person come in and record the extra meetings and put them on YouTube, so I asked the mayor (Steve Valentino) if we should go back to not recording the special meetings, and he agreed. I wasn’t trying to hide anything as was suggested. I was just trying to save the city money. We did not record the one Councilor Pealer referred to. There was a gentleman there doing it.”
Guinan said a council majority would need to agree to start paying the IT staffer overtime to record the meetings again, “and we could certainly do that. Until last night, no council members have made a comment one way or the other.”