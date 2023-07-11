GENEVA — Earlier this year, City Council took a stab at what some view as a growing concern to neighborhood livability and housing affordability: short-term rentals.
Last week, City Council heard one resident’s view of the preponderance of such housing through companies such as Airbnb and VRBO.
It wasn’t good. A clearly angry Mike Monaco spoke during the public comment session of last Wednesday’s meeting, demanding action.
The resident said a Denver couple purchased a home at 25 N. Main St. next door to him and turned it into a short-term rental. He said they’re raking in the money while he’s enduring hell.
Monaco said people trespass on his property and park everywhere along the street, as there is no room for multiple cars in the home’s driveway. On a recent Sunday night he had “screaming drunk people” in the front yard of the house.
He said it’s time for Council to adopt rules for short-term rentals.
“You guys have put stuff in draft (zoning code update) and you haven’t done anything to finish that,” Monaco said. “You guys need to get on the ball and start doing your jobs and take care of this problem.”
He said he’s tried addressing his issues with the owners, to no avail.
“I’ve been here for 24 years,” Monaco said. “These people buy a house last year and tell me to move if I don’t like it. You guys need to straighten that out and fix it. And, it needs to be done very soon, because I can’t live like this anymore. And it won’t be this county or city that I move to. I’ll be gone. I won’t live here anymore, and there’s a lot more people in this town who feel the same way.”
As is practice, Council did not reply to Monaco, but later in the meeting Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra noted that she had pushed City Council to examine the short-term rental situation.
“We need to do something about the Airbnbs,” she said. “The Council did nothing.”
Many municipalities have adopted regulations on short-term rentals, which is defined as stays of 30 days or less. Housing advocates and city officials are concerned that real-estate developers and local property owners are damaging the long-term and owner-occupied housing market by gobbling up available homes and turning them into highly profitable short-term options.
According to research by City Manager Amie Hendrix’s administration, a three-bedroom, two-bath short-term rental in Geneva can net $3,500 to $4,500 a month, compared to long-term rentals, which get about $1,000 to $1,200 monthly.
Hotels and bed-and-breakfast establishments pay the city’s 3% occupancy tax, while short-term rentals do not.
Salamendra first pitched a discussion on the issue in March, with Council scheduling a second work session in April. Ultimately, City Manager Amie Hendrix was tasked with putting together proposals for Council to consider in either May or June. That has yet to happen.
Hendrix said there are regulations for short-term housing in the proposed zoning rewrite, which was to get a Council look Monday night after the body failed to generate a quorum last month to discuss the update.
“My opinion is we should ban them,” said Salamendra, while admitting that is not a realistic option.
At this point, Salamendra said the city doesn’t even know all of the homes being used for short-term housing. The zoning update, she said, should help the city identify them. However, she said there are forces working against regulations, and it’s all about the money. Some are making $100,000 a year off these homes, Salamendra claimed.
“Some on South Main (the historic district) are booked out for two years,” she said.
The Ward 5 councilor said you can find short-term rentals not just on tony South Main, but on “the worst streets of Geneva.”
The lack of affordable apartments as a result of homes being converted to short-term rentals is driving people without means out of the city and into places such as Waterloo, she said.
“It’s gentrifying this city,” she said. “There are hundreds of them. It’s out of control.”