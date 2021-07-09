GENEVA — The fallout from a controversial City Council meeting 30 days earlier was on display at Wednesday’s session — and even before it.
Supporters of Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra gathered outside the Geneva Recreation Complex prior to the meeting to denounce what they believe is a pattern of harassment by a segment of the community opposed to her police reform efforts and outspoken political views. They also assailed the handling of the June 7 work session that turned into a free-for-all, with some in the audience heckling Salamendra — which they claimed Mayor Steve Valentino allowed to happen. The mayor eventually shut down the meeting.
The criticism continued inside the skating rink location where the meeting was moved, presumably to accommodate a larger crowd than would have been allowed at Council’s temporary meeting home at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Council is expected to move back to the courtroom at the Geneva Public Safety Building next month, following the lifting of the governor’s remote meeting requirements during COVID.
The facility, which does not have air conditioning, left councilors and audience members fanning themselves in attempts to cool off.
But the remarks levied towards Council, and in particular Mayor Steve Valentino, were just as heated.
Resident Heather May said June 7 has become Geneva’s “Jan. 6,” when Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol with the intention of disrupting the certification of the election of President Joe Biden.
May said an “angry mob of white people shut down our government.”
May, who attended the June 7 meeting, turned much of the blame on Valentino, who she said “played to the crowd,” claiming that he told them, “If she (Salamendra) wants to spew, let her spew.”
But her criticism didn’t stop there. She said Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, who attended the June 7 meeting to discuss budget concerns — he also assailed some councilors for what he believed was their lack of support for his officers — did nothing to diffuse the situation.
“When the crowd literally advanced on our elected officials, the chief of police picked up his notes, basked in the cheers of the sycophants and left the councilor to fend for herself,” May said.
“The disruption of democracy doesn’t have to be violent to be effective,” she continued. “Our leaders worked in concert to shoot down democracy,” aiming her remarks at Valentino, Passalacqua and City Manager Sage Gerling.
Penny Hankins said about the chief: “You protect who you want and don’t protect those you don’t care for. … They (Valentino, Passalacqua and Gerling) were happy to see an angry crowd yell at her.”
Others echoed similar concerns.
Passalacqua did not attend the meeting, and neither Gerling nor Valentino responded at any point to the criticism aimed at them.
The impact of June 7 on the meeting didn’t end there. Later in the meeting, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan offered a resolution to modify council rules of order for meetings to include a provision allowing the mayor to clamp down on those who attempt to disrupt business.
“They (the crowd at the June 7 meeting) were supposed to be simply listening,” she said, noting that a councilor was “mooned” by someone after the meeting was over.
“This never should have happened,” Regan said.
Regan’s resolution would allow the mayor to order the ouster of people who are disruptive and fail to heed warnings to comply with meeting rules.
The measure was defeated, with some councilors believing that if someone is being disruptive, law enforcement can be brought in.