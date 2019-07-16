GENEVA — City Hall sponsors a number of citizen academies with the goal of providing residents with a greater understanding of government functions.
This year, the fire department was added to the offerings.
City spokeswoman Rhonda Destino said the first Citizen Fire Academy “was a grand experience for the participants who attended the program.”
She said the focus of the academy was to educate citizens about the fire department’s “organization, operations and role in the community.”
Anther goal, said Destino, “was to continue to develop a partnership between citizens and their local fire department.”
The academy ran for six weeks on Thursday evenings this past spring.
Chief Mike Combs, who was asked to create the academy, said he was “so impressed with the questions and discussions every week in class. I was proud of all that we shared and of my team that was a part each topic. We cannot wait for even more people to join us next year for the second Citizen Fire Academy.”
Destino said classes were taught by members of the Geneva Fire Department, with topics including department history, equipment, code enforcement, apparatus operations, fire prevention, training and community involvement.
“The participants especially enjoyed seeing demonstrations of a vehicle extraction and burn pod,” said Destino. “They were also trained on the proper use of fire extinguishers.”
Among the things participants learned, she said, was that residential fire spreads faster than it did decades ago. Depending on the circumstances, people had about 17 minutes to escape a fire 40 years ago, and today, it’s about three minutes. Additionally, said Destino, research shows closing your bedroom door while sleeping drastically improves the likelihood you will survive. It isolates the fire’s flow, reduces room temperature, and keeps both carbon monoxide and smoke levels down.
Instructor Pat Cardinale of the Nester Hose Company said it was an opportunity for the department to illustrate what makes the fire department unique.
“It was a perfect setting to share that the fire department is a little bit different than any other city department, and we were able to describe this to residents in detail,” he said. “For example, we have extended stay shifts, we work with the same four to six people every shift as a team along with volunteers from the Hydrant Hose, CJ Folger and Nester Hose companies. We never know where the job might take us that day, and 97 percent of our job is assisting residents of Geneva in a situation that might be the worst day of their lives. Our job is a lot more than just putting out fires, and our participants in the class got to see and hear those particulars during the length of the academy.”
Cardinale said he “had always dreamt about working for this department, and I knew the job would be tough. But being a part of making sure that people and their property is as safe as they can be is why I love my job. This Citizen Fire Academy was a very important way to share all of the specifics of our department and it was also a lot of fun being a part of the class. Thank you to my team, the participants and to the city for asking for such a program.”
