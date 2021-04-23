ROMULUS — A boil-water advisory issued Wednesday by the Seneca County Health Department for a large portion of the Spring Meadows apartment complex is ongoing.
The advisory applies to residents of buildings 233-245 at the Route 96 apartment complex. The complex formerly was known as Elliott Acres, built for military families assigned to the Seneca Army Depot that closed in 2000.
A water main break Wednesday morning is the reason for the boil-water advisory, county officials said. The break increased the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes may have entered the water line.
Residents are asked to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for another minute, then cool before using. Residents also can use bottled water certified for sale by the state Health Department. The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
The water main break was repaired by late Wednesday afternoon, and water sampling is being conducted to assure the water is safe for drinking. Once acceptable water samples are received, the boil-water advisory will be lifted.
“I am hopeful that we might be able to lift it by late afternoon or early evening Friday if the bacteria samples that are being taken come back with satisfactory reports from the lab,” county Health Department official Scott King said.
Call Tom Poormon of the Seneca County Water District No. 1 at (315) 263-0480 or the county Health Department at (315) 539-1945 with questions.