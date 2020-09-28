DRESDEN — For a second time, an effort is being made to have the state Department of Environmental Conservation reconsider four permits issued to Greenidge Generation LLC for its Seneca Lake electric power plant.
The Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes and 22 property owners in Torrey and Dresden on the west shore of the lake in Ontario and Yates counties are urging the DEC to “modify, suspend or revoke” permits issued in 2017 for water withdrawal, a State Pollution Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit, an acid rain permit and an air quality permit.
The request follows Greenidge’s decision to switch from a plant that strictly generated electricity on demand to the state’s power grid to an around-the-clock facility that generates power to run Bitcoin mining and data center operations.
“Many of us in the community are very concerned about the environmental impacts from the conversion of the merchant power plant that was approved in 2017 to operate, based on demand, a data center and Bitcoin mining operation 24 hours, seven days a week,” read a letter to Thomas Haley, DEC Region 8 permit administrator.
The writers told Haley that the area of Seneca Lake around Greenidge is listed as a Class B waterbody, but the rest of the lake is Class AA. They said that since the plant has been operating in 2017, the area also has been plagued with harmful algal blooms and a decline in local fishing.
A major complaint both in 2017 and now is that the plant does not have a screen to keep fish out of the plant’s water intake system, causing the death of thousands of fish. Also, they say the water that leaves the plant after cooling the turbines is too hot, causing HABs and other problems.
The letter notes that state law allows the DEC to consider requests from any interested parties for modification, suspension or revocation of permits based on two reasons:
• Materially false or inaccurate statements in the permit application or supporting paperwork.
• Newly discovered material information or a material change in environmental conditions, relevant technology or applicable law or regulations since the issuing of the permits.
“We are requesting that the DEC conduct that review for the reasons detailed in this letter and that Greenidge is continuing to operate in violation of the Clean Water Act, with no possible way to come into compliance until at least 2023, if ever,” the letter states.
To justify their request, the group said the change from an on-demand electricity plant to a 24-7 data center and Bitcoin mining operations should require a new industrial permit, that installation of a cooling water intake structure on the bed of Seneca Lake, along with intake screens, would significantly alter the bed of the lake, there are now questions about the amount of water that would be withdrawn from the lake under the new data center and Bitcoin mining plan, the plan does not involve a circular cooling system to limit discharge of water back to the lake and the temperature of the discharged water needs to be studied for it impact on HABs and fishing in Keuka Outlet.
The letter also says a solid waste management plan is insufficient in light of possible use of biomass, along with natural gas, as fuel for the turbines. They say biomass burning would create a waste that needs proper disposal. Noise increase to area residents was also a reason listed for review of the permits.
“We respectfully request that the DEC consider this request for modification, suspension or revocation of the permits issued to Greenidge Generation LLC for materially false or inaccurate statements in the permit application and newly discovered information or a material change n environmental condition, relevant technology or production,” the letter concluded.
Signing the letter were Cary and Peter Becraft, Linda and Phil Bracht, Abi and Winton Buddington, Beth Cain, Linda Downs, Lori Fischline, John Ghidiu, Carolyn and Jack McAllister, Ann and Tom McGuigan, Eileen and John Moreland, David and Leah Murray, Adam and Stephanie Parker and Catherine and Stevan Ramirez.
In response, Greenidge spoksman Michal McKeon said that “upon review of the letter, one thing is clear; there is zero basis for the request that the NYSDEC modify, suspend or revoke our operating permits.”
“There were no materially false statements in the permit application and there is no newly discovered material information or change in environmental condition, relevant technology or law since the issuance of our permit,” McKeon said.
“These same few individuals have already challenged the NYSDEC-issued permits and the SEQRA negative declaraton in court twice and lost both times,” he added. “The court found in both cases that NYSDEC acted appropriately in issuing the SEQRA negative declaration and the permits and the appellate court agreed. This is just another effort to present a solution in search of a problem.”
Haley could not be reached for comment.