ARCADIA — Following a prolonged power outage this summer at the Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons, Wayne County officials formed a response team for similar situations in the future.
In this case, the future was only a few months away.
That team was pressed into action after the state Department of Health recently revoked a permit for the Sand Hill Mobile Home Park in Arcadia. Officials went to the site Tuesday, talking to residents about getting them help.
“We ended up chasing the issue at Canalside instead of being ahead of it,” county Administrator Rick House said. “This time, we are taking care of these people right away and doing the best we can for them.”
There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County for residents of the mobile home park. Representatives from the response team and several agencies will help them with emergency housing and crisis counseling and will let them know about other resources.
Patrick Toye, director of the Department of Health’s regional office in Geneva, is on the response team. He referred questions to the department’s press office in Albany.
Jeffrey Hammond, public information officer for the Department of Health, issued the following statement:
“The New York State Department of Health has revoked the operating permit of the Sand Hill Mobile Park in Arcadia after the owner was cited for multiple violations of state and local laws and refused to make the necessary repairs,” Hammond said. “To ensure the well-being of the residents of the park, the department is working closely with the Town of Arcadia and Wayne County to notify and assist them with relocating residents to other suitable accommodations.”
Sand Hill was cited for issues related to its septic and electrical systems. House said residents complained of sewage backing up into their homes.
Hammond said in accordance with state regulations, the owner has been issued a 30-day notice to shut down the mobile home park.
House said the site is owned by Phil Provenzano, who also owns the Canalside site in Lyons. In early July, power was cut off to the Lyons park due to substandard wiring, which was deemed a fire hazard by the town’s code enforcement officer; power was not restored until more than 50 days later.
A reporter could not leave a message Thursday at Provenzano’s Monroe County-based company, EPCP Pro Property Management. Local officials have been unable to contact Provenzano, and House said there is a “longstanding lack of payment” to the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority.
“He is hard to get a hold of,” House said of Provenzano. “We are having a tough time trying to reach out to him.”
House said Diane Devlin, the county’s public health director, came up with the idea of a response team after the Canalside incident. The team includes town and county officials, representatives from several county agencies, and area non-profit agencies including Catholic Charities and Family Promise.
“Definitely, this response team was much needed,” House said.
“He said there are seven mobile homes at the park and 15 people living in them, and some of those residents already have contacted the county Department of Social Services to find alternate housing. Since the residents include some children, the Newark school district also is involved.” The electrical system there is extremely poor. That is a huge worry this time of year with it being colder and people maybe trying makeshift solutions to try to get heat, such as heaters and multiple cords,” House said. “That is just a recipe for disaster.”
Agencies and people who are willing to be part of the response team are encouraged to call Wayne County Public Health at (315) 946-5749. If you know of a situation where the response team is needed, call your local elected supervisor or the Wayne County Board of Supervisors at (315) 946-5403.