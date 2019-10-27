SENECA FALLS — A second glossy color flyer supporting three Republican candidates in the upcoming town election was received by town voters in their mail Oct. 18.
The flyer supports town supervisor candidate Mike Ferrara and Town Board candidates Dawn Dyson and Joshua Larsen.
Like the first flyer, it came from Responsible Solutions for New York, which has a mailing address of P.O. Box 587, Crompond, which is in Westchester County, north of New York City. An internet search for a website of that organization reveals nothing.
However, a search of the state Board of Elections website shows Responsible Solutions for New York of 17 Red Oak Lane, Apt. B, Old Bridge, N.J. as a political organization that has received financial support from Waste Connections of NY. Waste Connections of NY shares a Texas address with Waste Connections Inc, owner of Seneca Meadows landfill in Seneca Falls.
The flyer uses generic photos of people, not the candidates, and mentions the candidates’ support for controlling spending, opposing higher taxes, a plan for economic growth, working with local law enforcement to fight the scourge of opioids, fosters an environment that creates jobs and opportunities while preserving economic stability, the same issues listed on the first mailing.
Waste Connections of New York Inc. made a $50,000 cash contribution and in-kind contributions of $1,625.83, $1,107.01 and $1.312.50 to Responsible Solutions for new York in September and October.
Responsible Solutions for New York also received $2,500 from Buffalo Fuel Corp. of Niagara Falls, $5,000 from Ensol Inc. of Niagara Falls, $2,000 from Statewide Aquastore of East Syracuse and $1,500 from the Nixon Peabody Law Firm of Rochester, which represents Seneca Meadows in its current litigation against the town of Seneca Falls over a 2016 local law that requires the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025.
Kyle Black, regional manager for Seneca Meadows, said he has no involvement with the flyers. A phone call to Waste Connections in Texas about the flyers was referred to Seneca Meadows.
Several of the candidates said they were not contacted by anyone or had any knowledge of the mailings.
Earlier in October, households in Seneca Falls and Waterloo received the glossy flyers from Responsible Solutions for New York endorsing five Republican candidates for town offices: Mike Pfeiffer and Bob Lotz in Waterloo and Ferrara, Dyson and Larsen in Seneca Falls,
The owner of the domain name for Responsible Solutions for New York is attorney Andrew Moss of Cortlandt Manor, Westchester County, who contributed $100 on Sept. 23. In response to an email inquiry, Moss said “this is a critical local election for the future of Seneca Falls and Waterloo. Taxpayers need elected leaders who are going to let them keep more of their hard-earned money.’’
“The choices are clear between the candidates who will work to create jobs and opportunity and candidates who don’t have a plan to fill a potential $3 million budget shortfall,” Moss wrote. He claims Democrats only know “increased taxes, increased spending and job-killing regulations.’’
“Our mailers are simply an effort to draw a distinction between these choices. We get enough of the tax and spend mentality from Albany. We need to focus on creating and retaining jobs in the Finger Lakes,” he concluded.
Moss was asked who paid for the flyers. Hie reply was that he had no additional comments “as all the information you are seeking is in the public record.”
Information found on the internet about Moss indicates he once worked for IESI Inc., a former owner of Seneca Meadows.
Rachel Weil, one of two Democratic candidates for two county supervisor seats from Seneca Falls, said her research shows a connection between Waste Connections and Responsible Solutions for New York.
“As a resident of Seneca Falls, I am bothered by the interference of Waste Connections and Seneca Meadows in our election,” Weil said. “I am proud to say that I have reported all contributions to my own campaign to the state Board of Elections so that people can see exactly who my donors are. I’m committed to financial transparency because it is the only way to keep dark money out of politics and make sure that local elected officials really work for the people they represent.”
Town Board member Doug Avery, the Democratic candidate for town supervisor, said it should be a relatively simple and inexpensive prospect to run for local office.
“Our system requires that. Seneca Meadows and Waste Connections changed all that in 2017 when they funded several alarmist mailings predicting disaster if the wrong candidates were elected,” he said.
“At least we knew they came from the landfill and they mentioned issues, not specific candidates. This year, they went much further,” Avery said.
He said state campaign finance records show that they have set aside in excess of $60,000 specifically for the Seneca Falls and Waterloo elections, but that they created a Political Action Committee to do the work. “Then they took the additional step of naming specific candidates but, apparently without the knowledge of those candidates. This has thrown everything into an uproar,’’ he said.
He said the flyers don’t accurately reflect the issues facing the two communities.
“Like it or not, the Republican candidates have been made complicit simply because they can no longer say they don’t know it is happening or where the mailings came from. Regardless of the outcome of the election, Waste Connections has done a disservice to the issues, to the elective process, to all the candidates and to the people of both communities. They should be called out for it,” Avery said.
Ferrara said he can’t comment on something he doesn’t know anything about, adding that he’s not 100 percent sure they came from Waste Connections.
To view campaign finance data, go to the New York State Board of Elections website, click on the campaign financial disclosure tab, go to candidate and committees page and type in the name Responsible Solutions for New York. That will show a filer ID number of A23059, which will then allow one to click contributions and loans for 2019.
Early voting at the Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, begins Sunday and continues until Nov. 3. Election Day will be Nov. 5 at the county’s regular polling places in the 10 towns.